Award-winning city centre chippy closes

A city centre chippy has closed its doors for the final time after revealing financial struggles.

In a sign placed on the door of Orford Plaice, located in the street with the same name, Orford Place, the Norwich chippy cited the pandemic, rising costs and a lack of trade as reasons why the shop has closed.

Orford Plaice - next to the entrance to the Lamb Inn - revealed the last couple of years has had a "severe effect on the business" but thanked support from customers.

It said: "We would like to thank all our fantastic customers who have supported us through this time, and many became friends.

"We are sad to see the shop close as we have had a lovely five years since we took over."

The shop was seen deserted on Friday (July 29) with many passers-by stopping to peer at the letter placed on the front door.

Orford Plaice drew praise for its food in recent years and was named as a winner in the fish and chips category of the Good Food Award for 2022 for the third time.

The Good Food Award recognised Orford Plaice for its food quality, service and value before awarding a Gold Seal for consistently achieving high customer ratings over a three-year period.

The chippy was a firm favourite among hungry customers, with some describing the food as "excellent" and "fantastic value".

The business continued that it was "really difficult" to write the letter and shut up shop.

The business added: "We've won awards, had good reviews about the food and staff.

"It is really difficult to write this letter and leave the shop.

"Thank you to all and take care. Goodbye."

The shop's closure comes after Fatso's and Riverbank Chinese Buffet announced they were closing their Riverside locations elsewhere in the city last month.

Along the same road, Bella Italia confirmed it is moving its restaurant up the road to a larger venue that was once home to Las Iguanas towards the end of the summer.

A notice of forfeiture has been placed on the door of Orford Plaice.

The chippy was contacted for comment.