Opening date for new Lisa Angel store confirmed

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:28 AM October 26, 2022
Founder Lisa Angel (pictured) will open the brand's new store in Chantry Place - Credit: Lisa Angel

The opening date for the new store of a Norwich-based jeweller has been confirmed.

Lisa Angel's new outlet in Chantry Place will open at the start of next month.

The brand is moving from a smaller unit near Shaake to a larger one near Oliver Bonas.

The founder of the company which shares her name, Lisa Angel, said: “We’re proud to be an independent Norfolk business, so this is a real milestone for us.

"The larger space allows us to showcase even more of our beautiful products, and we are working hard to make the store look beautiful – we can’t wait for everyone to see it.

"I’m so grateful to our wonderful customers who continue to support the brand and have enabled us to grow, as well as the Lisa Angel and Chantry Place teams.“

Lisa Angel will open the new store which will have a larger range of products including dried flowers and gifts, a personalisation station and a seating area.

The new store will open on Tuesday, November 1, at 10am.

