Gaming cafe closes for refurb and will return with themed cocktails

One Life Left Gaming Café in St Benedicts Street is undergoing a revamp. - Credit: Jon Gage

A popular gaming café has temporarily shut its doors to level up its late night offering.

One Life Left in St Benedicts Street closed on Monday to make way for a number of upgrades.

Jon Gage, owner of the business, said: "The interior has already been painted and we've installed new tables and evening lightning.

"We're currently having a new floor fitted and replacing the old carpet we've had the past five years.

Jon Gage opened up One Life Left Gaming Café back in April 2017. - Credit: Jon Gage

"We're looking to get the outside repainted next week and also show off our new logo - it's all very exciting."

The overhaul is to try and entice older gamers in - and bosses hope a new launch will also add to the appeal.

"We've always been a family-friendly café during the day and a bar in the evening but now we're pushing more for evening trade," Jon explained.

"We now have an expanded bar range and new gaming-themed cocktails which have been massively popular in our trials over recent weeks.

"All our usual services - such as parties and tournaments - are still continuing but we hope that our new look for evenings will add a further incentive for people to come and visit us."

The cocktails - made by the Arboretum bar a few doors down - include a dragonfruit, passionfruit and mango gin sling, as well as a cherry bakewell gin piccadilly.

One of the new gaming-themed cocktails on offer at One Life Left Gaming Café. - Credit: Jon Gage

Jon, an avid gamer over the last 20 years, opened up the gaming hub back in April 2017 after taking out a £20,000 bank loan to kick-start the business.

And the 41-year-old from Costessey won't be moving anytime soon with confirmation of their new lease agreement.

Jon Gage, owner of One Life Left Gaming Café, set up and took part in the 24 hour live stream. - Credit: Archant

Plus thanks to the current success of the brand he is looking to expand the business further.

He said: "We intend to remain at our current premises for at least another two years.

Jon Gage, owner of One Life Left Gaming Café said: "Our next big project is to franchise One Life Left out to new locations." - Credit: Jon Gage

"Our next big project is to franchise One Life Left out to new locations.

"This work is all about putting us in a position where we can start to create that opportunity for the future.

"It's only early stages at the moment but we're making enquiries into it all."

The venue will reopen on June 16.