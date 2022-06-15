Gaming cafe closes for refurb and will return with themed cocktails
- Credit: Jon Gage
A popular gaming café has temporarily shut its doors to level up its late night offering.
One Life Left in St Benedicts Street closed on Monday to make way for a number of upgrades.
Jon Gage, owner of the business, said: "The interior has already been painted and we've installed new tables and evening lightning.
"We're currently having a new floor fitted and replacing the old carpet we've had the past five years.
"We're looking to get the outside repainted next week and also show off our new logo - it's all very exciting."
The overhaul is to try and entice older gamers in - and bosses hope a new launch will also add to the appeal.
"We've always been a family-friendly café during the day and a bar in the evening but now we're pushing more for evening trade," Jon explained.
Most Read
- 1 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
- 2 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
- 3 All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert
- 4 Woman baffled after complaint over loud music
- 5 Norwich walkers urged to join the search for missing 40-year-old man
- 6 Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment
- 7 Disabled tenant unable to use garden after spiky plants engulf area
- 8 NR3 pub owners open second city boozer
- 9 More fresh blood moves into Royal Arcade
- 10 Extra tickets released for Elton John's Norwich concert tonight
"We now have an expanded bar range and new gaming-themed cocktails which have been massively popular in our trials over recent weeks.
"All our usual services - such as parties and tournaments - are still continuing but we hope that our new look for evenings will add a further incentive for people to come and visit us."
The cocktails - made by the Arboretum bar a few doors down - include a dragonfruit, passionfruit and mango gin sling, as well as a cherry bakewell gin piccadilly.
Jon, an avid gamer over the last 20 years, opened up the gaming hub back in April 2017 after taking out a £20,000 bank loan to kick-start the business.
And the 41-year-old from Costessey won't be moving anytime soon with confirmation of their new lease agreement.
Plus thanks to the current success of the brand he is looking to expand the business further.
He said: "We intend to remain at our current premises for at least another two years.
"Our next big project is to franchise One Life Left out to new locations.
"This work is all about putting us in a position where we can start to create that opportunity for the future.
"It's only early stages at the moment but we're making enquiries into it all."
The venue will reopen on June 16.