Charcoal-grilled steak restaurant announced as final food hall vendor

The final vendor has been announced for Norwich's Yalm food hall, set to open in less than a month's time.

The Royal Arcade venue has already announced upstairs kitchens Eric's Pizza, Baha, NXXDS, Toast Kitchen, Souk as well as MILK and Folks Coffee Co and Flying Saucers.

Chop house On the Bone by Derek Hardy - who also owns Basque restaurant Don Txoko and Japanese grill Fire Izakaya - will specialise in serving charcoal-grilled chops and steaks with modern flavours.

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm, said: "I am so pleased that we now have the full complement of kitchens ready for the opening of our restaurant."

Derek Hardy added: "Having On the Bone as one of the kitchens in Yalm is going to be amazing for us as it will enable those with a preference for big tasting meats to enjoy them in a vibrant atmosphere."