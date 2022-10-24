Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Charcoal-grilled steak restaurant announced as final food hall vendor

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:37 PM October 24, 2022
Derek Hardy, inset, owner of On The Bone chop house which will have a residency at Yalm when it opens in November

Derek Hardy, inset, owner of On The Bone chop house. Pictured is operations manager Dan Searle - Credit: Fixr Digital/Denise Bradley

The final vendor has been announced for Norwich's Yalm food hall, set to open in less than a month's time.

The Royal Arcade venue has already announced upstairs kitchens Eric's PizzaBahaNXXDSToast KitchenSouk as well as MILK and Folks Coffee Co and Flying Saucers.

Chop house On the Bone by Derek Hardy - who also owns Basque restaurant Don Txoko and Japanese grill Fire Izakaya - will specialise in serving charcoal-grilled chops and steaks with modern flavours.

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm, said: "I am so pleased that we now have the full complement of kitchens ready for the opening of our restaurant."

Derek Hardy added: "Having On the Bone as one of the kitchens in Yalm is going to be amazing for us as it will enable those with a preference for big tasting meats to enjoy them in a vibrant atmosphere."

