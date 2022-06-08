Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Cocktail bar open during the day for coffee, cake and toasties

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:00 AM June 8, 2022
Oliver's Bar has opened in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop in Unthank Road. 

Oliver's Bar has opened in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop in Unthank Road.

A vegan bar in the Golden Triangle has proved such a hit that it will now be opening during the day.

Oliver's in Unthank Road has seen success with its homemade cocktails and plant-based nibbles. 

It will now extend its opening hours into the day with coffee, cakes and toasties on the menu.

Co-owners Oliver Sanham, 28, and Oliver Holdsworth, 24 will now be at the site from 10am, six days a week.

Oliver's Bar owners Oliver Sanham and Oliver Holdsworth.

Oliver's Bar has opened in Unthank Road in Norwich, pictured are joint owners Oliver Sanham and Oliver Holdsworth.

Mr Sanham said: "We’re very excited about getting our espresso machine in.

"The whole new range of food is plant-based, too, just like everything else in the bar.

Oliver's Bar is 100pc plant-based and serves handcrafted cocktails, wines, beers and nibbles. 

Oliver's Bar is 100pc plant-based and serves handcrafted cocktails, wines, beers and nibbles.

"We have added vegan cake and also a small selection of vegan cheese toasties.

"We’ll be serving coffee all evening too.

Oliver's Bar comes with "no gimmicks" and is a cosy place where people can come for a quiet drink. 

Oliver's Bar comes with "no gimmicks" and is a cosy place where people can come for a quiet drink.

"It’s a lovely place to relax in during the day so hopefully people who live in this area will be pleased to have a new space to spend time in."

Oliver's Bar is now open Monday to Thursday, 10am-11pm and Friday to Saturday 10am-12pm.

