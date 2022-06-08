Cocktail bar open during the day for coffee, cake and toasties

Oliver's Bar has opened in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop in Unthank Road. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

A vegan bar in the Golden Triangle has proved such a hit that it will now be opening during the day.

Oliver's in Unthank Road has seen success with its homemade cocktails and plant-based nibbles.

It will now extend its opening hours into the day with coffee, cakes and toasties on the menu.

Co-owners Oliver Sanham, 28, and Oliver Holdsworth, 24 will now be at the site from 10am, six days a week.

Mr Sanham said: "We’re very excited about getting our espresso machine in.

"The whole new range of food is plant-based, too, just like everything else in the bar.

"We have added vegan cake and also a small selection of vegan cheese toasties.

"We’ll be serving coffee all evening too.

"It’s a lovely place to relax in during the day so hopefully people who live in this area will be pleased to have a new space to spend time in."

Oliver's Bar is now open Monday to Thursday, 10am-11pm and Friday to Saturday 10am-12pm.