Pop up antiques dealer opens in Royal Arcade

Published: 2:08 PM September 17, 2021

Oliver Kent outside his pop up shop in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Archant

An antiques dealer is hoping his pop up shop will become permanent in the Royal Arcade.

Oliver Kent opened Old School Interiors in the arcade on September 5.

Mr Kent is currently on a weekly rolling contract, but hopes new owners of the site could mean he signs permanently.

He said: "It's such a great unit and it's absolutely perfect for what I sell.

Old School Interiors in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Archant

"There are a lot of other antiques shops in Norwich but they tend to have quite a lot of stuff, whereas I hand-pick all of this. If it wasn't in the shop it would be in my home.

"I really love this building and the space, so it would be great if I could open here for good.

"I know the Royal Arcade is being sold. At the moment the rent isn't really affordable for me so perhaps a new owner might be open to a conversation."

Mr Kent was working as a PE teacher at the onset of the pandemic, but was furloughed before he opened up his own business.

"Antiques is in my blood," he said.

Antiques for sale in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Archant

"My grandfather was an antiques dealer and I absolutely love it.

"It was a bit scary going solo with a family and two young kids at home, but I just love this trade and so far the reaction has been really positive.

"I get my pieces from across the country - I'm constantly driving to old country homes to pick up new items."

He added: "I sit in here and I notice that people don't even look in. They just use the arcade as a cut through instead of coming here as a shopping destination.

Antiques pop up in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Archant

"I'd really like to change that and I think I can - we just need a few more tenants here.

"We have had people coming in and spending good money, I just need more footfall."

Mr Kent, who is based in south Norfolk, added: "I'm always updating the stock. I don't want people to come here and always find the same stuff, I try and bring in new bits every day.

"This morning I brought in 20 things, for example."