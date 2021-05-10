News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former Primark store goes up for rent

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:45 AM May 10, 2021    Updated: 9:05 AM May 10, 2021
Primark St Stephen's Street, Norwich

The store in St Stephen's Street when it was temporarily Primark. - Credit: Archant

A store formerly occupied by Primark in the centre of Norwich has gone back up for rent.

The shop unit in 23-29, St Stephen's Street, once housing BHS and after that, Primark, had gone under offer in 2019. 

However the store, measuring 45,186 sq ft is now back up for rent for a price on application.

Agents Roche state it could be divided into separate units, over its ground and first floors.

BHS closed in 2016 and Primark moved in temporarily while work was going on to create its new bigger store in Haymarket. This opened in December 2019 and the St Stephen's Street store closed.

The shop has been empty since.

Roche state: "Number 23/29 St Stephens Street occupies a prime location on St Stephens Street, one of Norwich's principal retail and bus thoroughfares."

It comes as the Norwich Debenhams store, in Orford Place, which closed to shoppers at the weekend, is also available for rent or sale. The 111,723 sqft building could become a mix of retail and residential, with shops on the ground floor and flats above.

