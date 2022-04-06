Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Subscriber Exclusive

Traditional bookies offers alternative to online gambling

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:15 AM April 6, 2022
Director Shaun Moore at the newly opened Tony Clayton Bookmakers in George Hill

Tony Clayton Bookmaker's director Shaun Moore, right, with manager Shane Sutherland, partner Ian Stokes and 'Diddy' Dave Ramsey, assistant manager - Credit: Denise Bradley

A bookmakers once popular in a Norwich suburb - which has had a presence on and off for the best part of 35 years - reopens today under new ownership.

Tony Clayton Bookmakers’ new owner Shaun Moore is looking forward to welcoming old faces and new clients alike.

Mr Moore has likened the revival of the beloved bookies, in George Hill, Old Catton, ahead of this weekend's Grand National to "a phoenix rising from the ashes".

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The junction of St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane 

New roundabout and crossing to be built at busy city junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
PROP Church Lane, Eaton

See inside this four-bed with a heated pool and balcony on sale in Eaton

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police officers called to the scene in Mile Cross after reports a man had been stabbed.

County lines dealer jailed for stabbing meant to strike fear into city

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon