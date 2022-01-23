How TikTok is driving a craze for American sweets in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
The special ingredient giving Norwich a sweet tooth has been revealed - TikTok.
That's according to White Lion Street specialists Oh So Sweet.
Caroline Hale, manager of the city centre shop, said there is a real demand for sweets from across the pond due to the social media app.
She said: "People love it. If you go to London, American sweet shops are everywhere and we're beginning to see that trend in Norwich now as well.
"I think the reason is TikTok and YouTube. We get so many children come in.
"You can always tell if there's a trend because it's all we get asked about for consecutive weeks."
However, Ms Hale said that all it takes is for a sweet to go viral online before they see a surge of demand for a particular sweet.
She explained: "Back in the day, you might have the latest film come out that might feature Twinkies which would lead to a spike.
"But now, children have so much access to discover sweets online and want to try them for themselves."
Like many businesses during the Covid lockdowns, Oh So Sweet had to adapt.
The shop transitioned to an online shop which added another string to its bow when allowed to reopen.
Brittney Westgate, shop assistant at Oh So Sweet, added that demand surged during lockdown.
She said: "We've ramped up internet orders since the first lockdown.
"It's really taken off since Covid and when we returned to the shop, we've had loads of internet orders in addition to our walk-ins."
Ms Hale said that her biggest sellers at the moment change most weeks depending on the latest trends.
She added: "At the moment everyone wants Brain Licker and Jolly Ranchers.
"Everyone always asks for Twinkies too but they've always been a favourite."
Miss Westgate added that anything blue tends to sell well.
She said: "I've had children come in and ask 'what will make my tongue blue?'
"People are nostalgic and often come in trying to find sweets they loved as a child but haven't had for years."