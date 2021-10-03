Stormtroopers and princesses at opening of new one-stop party shop

Published: 11:58 AM October 3, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM October 3, 2021

Balloons and Bakes opened its doors for business on Saturday October 2 in Old Catton. - Credit: Helen Kerton

Princesses, Storm Troopers and lots of happy faces could be seen at the official opening of a new one-stop party shop in Old Catton.

Co-owners and neighbours, Helen Kerton and Julie Wentworth, said they were “overwhelmed” by the support of the community, who came to the family-friendly launch event.

Balloons and Bakes opened its doors for business on Saturday October 2 in Old Catton. It is owned by Helen Kerton (right) and Julie Wentworth (left). - Credit: Helen Kerton

The business was started after Ms Kerton and Ms Wentworth, who had previously been running separate businesses from their homes, decided to join forces.

Ms Kerton, 36, said: “In lockdown I was furloughed and decided to create Three Corner Design supplying helium balloon displays.

“My customers started asking me if I knew anyone who did cakes so I recommended ‘the lady who lives a few doors down'. Before long, I was running balloons to Julie's house so our customers could collect their cake and balloons from just one place.

“It then caught on and before you know it, we were collaborating on a regular basis. I think people just loved the convenience of being able to collect the cake and balloons in one go.”

Now the pair have created a “one-stop” shop, on Catton Chase, for all of you party and celebration needs, from birthdays and anniversaries through to weddings.

At the event visitors received free cake samples and balloons and children were entertained by AB Enchanted princesses, Star Wars characters and Paw Patrol.

Ms Kerton said they “don’t just want to create business”, they hope to become “part of the community”.

“It was absolutely spectacular,” she said. “Never did we think we have a turnout like that.

“It was so successful; we gave away double the number of balloons. Everyone was really positive and they loved the shop.”

Balloons and Bakes offers just that as well as greeting cards, gift wraps, banners, badges and candles.

Ms Kerton said they will also collaborate with other local businesses, including florists, to create the full party packages for their customers - all under one roof.

She added: “It has been so overwhelming. People in Old Catton are so supportive. We are really grateful to everyone who came and hopefully our first year in business will be a great success.”

You can find the business on Facebook here, https://www.facebook.com/balloonsandbakesofcatton/.

