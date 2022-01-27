'Such a shame': Independent card shop announces closure with sale

Occasions of Sprowston is closing down. Pictured inset is Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley - Credit: Archant

Sadness has been expressed over the imminent loss of an independent shop on the edge of the city which has been another victim of the pandemic.

Occasions of Sprowston in Wroxham Road has confirmed its closure with a 50pc off sale.

It is expected the suburb business will be shutting its doors for good at the end of February.

Sprowston folk have lamented the loss of the shop which opened around five years ago.

It is understood the business has been forced to close over financial hardships.

Sprowston district councillor, Natasha Harpley (Lab), said: "It is a shame another independent business has gone under.

"There is a nice parade of shops there. If you pop into one shop for one thing then all these other businesses tend to miss out.

"It is a difficult time for all retailers when they are in competition with online shopping. We have seen a huge rise in online cards with deals such as four for £10 including delivery.

"There is reluctance over the cost of stamps and there has been a shift in attitude towards paper cards. I personally do not send Christmas cards due to environmental reasons."

One staff member in the shop, who did not wish to be named, said she had only just started her job at Occasions of Sprowston having been made redundant from Tesco in May.

And Christine Blakemore is among the customers who will be sad to see the shop go.

She said: "It's such a shame as it’s a lovely shop and it always had a good selection of cards. Not like the big chain shops that sold all the same cards."

Another customer, Sharleen Barrow, said: "Such a shame. The lady who runs it is so nice and helpful."

Despite the closure, Sprowston remains well-served when it comes to card shops with other outlets located in Cannerby Lane and Salhouse Road.

Archway Cards, a wholesaler based in Hoveton which runs Occasions of Sprowston, has been contacted for comment.