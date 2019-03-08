Inspectors find out of date food and dirty fridges at city kebab shop

O Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road has been given a hygeine rating of one. Picture: Staff Archant

A Norwich kebab shop has been told it must act or face legal action after inspectors gave the take away a hygiene rating of one.

O’Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road was visited by food hygiene inspectors from Norwich City Council in February.

During their visit, inspectors found a litany of failings, including a lack of proper hand washing facilities, risk of cross contamination from incorrectly stored chopping boards, out of date food and dirty fridges.

In their report, inspectors commented that while the takeaway had a “generally satisfactory standard” of cleaning there were improvements required in order for the restaurant to “comply with the law”.

Inspectors noted: “No soap was available to wash hand basin in staff WC lobby.

“The main dedicated wash hand basin was obstructed by a large pizza oven. Hand washing was not possible.”

They also found out of date food which had to be destroyed.

“Meatballs were found passed the indicated ‘use by’ date.... There were also the same items frozen in bulk freezer also passed the ‘use by’ date which did not had a label when frozen.”

Inspectors reported seeing grease spots on the walls of the takeaway, finding dirty food containers, a “very dirty” pizza oven tray and fridge shelving and freezer drawers that “must be cleaned”.

The takeaway was told if it did not act to improve its management system “formal enforcement action” was likely, they noted: “Many items raised in this report were also mentioned in the last inspector’s inspection report i.e. no means to dry hands at wash hand basins, daily diary pages not filled in, staff training records and suppliers list not completed.”

They also advised the restaurant arrange for a gas inspection, “as a matter of urgency” to ensure the premises gas appliances’ pipe work and flue were all working safely.

The owner of O’Yes Kebab said they had not been present at the time of the inspection, and had applied for the take away to be re inspected.

They said: “I’m the owner, I’m happy to show anyone around my shop, I’m proud [of my takeaway].

Referencing the new hygiene rating they added: “I’m not happy about it, one star is not fair.”