Caravans to cacti: How plant shop founder built blooming city business

Leslie Terrance has gone from strength to strength since the pandemic. - Credit: Steve Adams

A founder who carted 4,000 plants home in lockdown to save her business is now seeing business continue to bloom with Black Friday set to further spike sales.

When the pandemic struck Kerri Notman, owner of Leslie Terrance, took all of her plants home and put them into a caravan so she could continue to run her business.

The moved saved the Mattishall mum's plants and profits.

And since the world reopened Kerri has made many changes or additions to her business including opening a café.

Just last week Kerri announced she was opening the basement to allow for events and extra seating for the increasingly popular café.

And now she is offering the customers that helped her survive lockdown exclusive deals for Black Friday.

The staff at Leslie Terrance are all green fingered. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With many different places to go in the city for exotic house plants Kerri has set herself apart by digging out exclusive stock that is all a very high standard.

But on November 26 shoppers will get them at a bargain price.

The shop will be open 10am – 5pm as usual with no discount, but at 6pm, the shop will reopen.

The earlier you get there, the better your savings.

Kerri said: “We have more stock coming in so by Friday, we will have a full jungle in the store for customers to choose from.”

Leslie Terrance Home Gift and Garden in Norwich - Credit: Kerri Notman

The first five customers to make their purchases will receive 50pc off their purchase.

The following five customers will receive 40pc off their purchase.

The next four will get 30pc.

And everybody else will get 20pc off their entire purchase.

Kerri said: “To keep track of what deals are still up for grabs, we will have balloons behind the till, we are planning on popping them as we serve people.

Leslie Terrance is full of giftware and plants, suitable for all tastes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“We’ve done it this way before. It was lots of fun for both employees and customers and it really worked well for us.”

On top of the plant deals on offer the café will also have deals up for grabs.

All cakes will be £1.50 and all tea and coffee will be just £2.00 each.

The doors for the event will stay open until late.