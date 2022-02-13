Pets allowed in Wilko stores - but not in Norwich

There is good news for animal lovers as Wilko is welcoming pets into its store.

Wilko chose 248 of its stores to welcome dogs inside since February 7.

Though Norwich is not on the list, city shoppers will have to travel to Dereham for the pleasure of taking their dogs inside.

Though the question has been asked: “Why not Norwich?”

An official statement from Wilko said: “The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.”

However, Norwich’s Wilko is not inside of a shopping centre.

John Elvin, a city shopper said: “It’s a real shame as it would have been nice to be able to take my dog inside rather than taking him home and coming back out again.

“But it isn’t the end of the world as so many city shops do accept dogs.”