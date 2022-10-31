City walnut kid gets a swanky new upgrade to his popular stall

Costessey seven-year-old Tyler selling fresh produce to get an upgrade on his stall - Credit: Gary Thurston/Archant

A city lad has had an upgrade of his fruit and nut stall - all made from recycled materials.

Tyler Thurston rose to popularity in Costessey when he began selling the walnuts from his family's walnut tree.

Tyler Thurston from Costessey wants to be a YouTuber when he is older - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Since then the seven-year-old has added more produce to his Stafford Avenue stall including rosemary, apples and chestnuts.

His dad, Gary Thurston, 38, said: "We go out and find the chestnuts and open them all by hand so that they are ready to roast.

Gary Thurston peeled all of Tyler's chestnuts by hand - Credit: Gary Thurston

"It's been going really well but we found that the produce was getting wet in the rain and as Tyler loves selling fruit and nuts so much we thought it was about time we he had something more substantial."

Gary broke up some pallets and constructed a mini market stall for his son in a couple of hours - then Tyler painted an old mirror with blackboard paint so that he was able to use it for his price list.

Tyler Thurston is selling his walnuts for £1 a bag - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tyler has already begun growing onions, garlic, rhubarb, strawberries and raspberries for next year - and is hoping to add potatoes and pumpkins.

Tyler Thurston has even added rosemary to his stall - Credit: Gary Thurston



