City walnut kid gets a swanky new upgrade to his popular stall
- Credit: Gary Thurston/Archant
A city lad has had an upgrade of his fruit and nut stall - all made from recycled materials.
Tyler Thurston rose to popularity in Costessey when he began selling the walnuts from his family's walnut tree.
Since then the seven-year-old has added more produce to his Stafford Avenue stall including rosemary, apples and chestnuts.
His dad, Gary Thurston, 38, said: "We go out and find the chestnuts and open them all by hand so that they are ready to roast.
"It's been going really well but we found that the produce was getting wet in the rain and as Tyler loves selling fruit and nuts so much we thought it was about time we he had something more substantial."
Gary broke up some pallets and constructed a mini market stall for his son in a couple of hours - then Tyler painted an old mirror with blackboard paint so that he was able to use it for his price list.
Tyler has already begun growing onions, garlic, rhubarb, strawberries and raspberries for next year - and is hoping to add potatoes and pumpkins.