Your chance to walk on the moon thanks to 'surreal' new virtual reality tour
- Credit: Trevor Fuller - The VR Bar
A virtual reality (VR) bar is touring the city offering people out of this world adventures.
From swimming with sharks to walking with dinosaurs or a trip into space, the VR Bar lets people live out their wildest dreams.
Trevor Fuller and Sam Markwell invested £15,000 converting a trailer to be adapted for the VR experience.
Mr Fuller said: "You can load up a couple of VR headsets for loads of different experiences.
"We started off by taking the unit around care homes during lockdown to give residents a chance to experience something a little different.
"We had 360-degree virtual walks for example so that groups could walk around historic sites like Framlingham Castle or Ketts Hill."
The high-spec unit has upgrades to make it feel like passengers are racing super cars or zooming around on a rollercoaster.
This includes high-octave sound systems and multi-sensory facilities.
Trevor explained: "It's really clever how it immerses the customer.
"There's 360-degree visuals, surround sound, vibration as well as four-way axis movement on the chairs - so the seats will lift up and move down with air compressors adding to the overall event.
"The whole experience feels totally surreal - you feel like you're there.
"We've seen people gripping the bars and had people screaming their heads off. Occasionally we see some choice words being used - it's very funny."
Now Trevor and Sam are hoping they can expand the VR Bar even more.
Trevor said: "We've been asked to produce a way that offshore workers can be trained - using the unit we have to simulate various levels of high seas.
"This could help calculate a person's tolerance to different wave states or sea states.
"We are also hoping to produce a short training video for people who work at height like on a building site.
"Workers could walk through a full 360-degree rigged building site and learn to make note of possible hazards without the actual threat of injury.
"We're really excited to offer these experiences for families and festivals.
"But going forward we're hoping to lean heavily look into education as well with interest from schools and companies."