Virtual reality escape room plans to reopen in new city building

Norwich VR Escape Room directors, Stefan Markovic, left, and Glenn Humphrey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A virtual reality escape room which had closed before lockdown plans to reopen in a new city building.

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Brandon Tool Hire store into a VR escape room. Picture: Google Plans have been submitted to turn the former Brandon Tool Hire store into a VR escape room. Picture: Google

Norwich VR Escape Room was based in Magdalen Street - after first opening on Castle Meadow - but closed in March due to the end of its lease.

But now the owners have submitted plans to reopen the business, which was the first of its kind in Norfolk, in the former Brandon Tool Hire store on Oak Street.

Stefan Markovic, who owns the business with Glenn Humphrey, said the move was prompted by a need for more space.

If approved, the new building would feature four VR rooms, two escape rooms and a café and bar area.

Louisa Baldwin tries out the Norwich VR Escape Room on Castle Meadow with director Stefan Markovic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Louisa Baldwin tries out the Norwich VR Escape Room on Castle Meadow with director Stefan Markovic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Markovic said: “The space on Magdalen Street was smaller and we were constantly having requests for bigger groups, such as birthday and Christmas parties, which we were unable to accommodate.

“If we get the new space, we can have up to eight players and previously we could only have four.

“We’ve also submitted plans for a cafe and bar, which will serve refreshments and potentially alcohol if we get a premise licence, to make it more of an occasion so people can sit back and enjoy a drink afterwards.

“They will also be able to watch themselves back and laugh at everything they have done.”

While opening the venue is dependent on Norwich City Council’s approval, Mr Markovic said if they get the go-ahead they would aim to open in October.

He said: “We can literally open it in a few days if we get approval as it’s all just technology which doesn’t take long to set up. The bar and café would then open later on down the line.

“The business is also designed to be Covid-secure as you can only have two players in a room and we would of course have extensive cleaning.”

New games, including two space adventure games in the Assassin’s Creed world and zombie shoot-up games, would also be launched if the business is opened.

Mr Markovic said: “Everyone in Norwich has been loving the games and we’ve had people travel from all over East Anglia to visit. And if all goes to plan, we can’t wait to reopen and unleash these games on the public.”

For more information www.norwichvr.com