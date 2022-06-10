Riverside bar and cafe offering al fresco board games opens in city

The team at Norwich VR have built new riverside decking for people to enjoy coffee or a pint - Credit: Norwich VR

A "suntrap" riverside venue has opened in NR3 serving ice-cold beers and coffees.

Norwich VR has taken on the Riverbridge building in Oak Street and has kitted it out with a range of activities.

This covers everything from virtual reality rooms to stacks of traditional board games.

The project was brought to life last year by management team Stefan Markovic, Glenn Humphrey and Steven Pond.

Norwich VR offers many different immersive virtual reality experiences. - Credit: Norwich VR

But now the local lads have added a new deck to the site which sits in a lush garden directly next to the river.

Mr Pond said the spot was a "suntrap", adding: “We have a fully licensed bar and award-winning coffee which can also make into iced coffee.

“Customers are very welcome to come in and have a coffee or a pint in the sun while they enjoy an al fresco board game.”

The new deck at Norwich VR is directly beside the Wensum river which often has many paddleboarders and kayakers on its waters. - Credit: Norwich VR

The company claims to be among the best VR experiences in the city.

On offer they also have one of the newest VR games on offer, an adventure named 'Eclipse'.

This is a collaborative, immersive game which sends two to four players on a relief mission to rescue a previous crew that has lost communication.

It pays homage to sci-fi classics like Silent Running, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Sunshine which makes it a must-try for sci-fi gaming fans.

The virtual reality experiences are considered to be state-of-the-art. - Credit: Norwich VR

The team also offers a star attraction called Huxley, which sees two to four players working together to solve puzzles to save humankind.

Mr Pond said: “Norwich VR hosts the most immersive state-of-the-art virtual reality experiences and games that are currently available.”

On top of these offerings are also pool tables, snooker tables, board games and free retro video games for anyone to enjoy.

No bookings are needed for these activities.

Norwich VR also offers work spaces with tables set up next to power outlets.

They even have outlets set up on the bespoke bar in case anyone would like to kick back with a drink while they work.

The venue features a fully licensed bar. - Credit: Norwich VR

The site is open from 10am to 10pm every day.

To get more information or to book a VR experience visit NorwichVR.com

The venue offers roaming virtual experience games. - Credit: Norwich VR



