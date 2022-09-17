Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Couple's 11-year wait for hot air balloon flight

Sophie Skyring

Published: 10:14 AM September 17, 2022
Updated: 10:15 AM September 17, 2022
Alice Cassell,44 and her partner Dan Ellis, 46 bought their hot air balloon experience

Alice Cassell, 44, and her partner Dan Ellis, 46, bought their hot air balloon experience before they had children, now they have two - Credit: Alice Cassell

A woman and her partner have been trying to use their hot air balloon flight voucher for 11 years.  

Alice Cassell, 44, and Dan Ellis, 46, bought the vouchers for the “once in a lifetime” trip into the sky before they had children in 2011.  

Now their oldest child is eight.  

Alice said: “We thought it would be a nice thing to do together but you can’t fly when you are pregnant, so they extended it twice.  

“But other than that, every booking we have made has been cancelled.” 

Alice Cassell

Alice Cassell and Dan Ellis thought the hot air balloon would be a once in a lifetime experience but now feel it is tainted - Credit: Alice Cassell

Alice has lost count of bookings but she said last time she checked – five years ago - it had been cancelled six times.  

She explained: “Every time is cancelled it is to do with the weather as they need perfect conditions for flying.  

“We thought it was just us, but since posting it on social media we realise it is an extensive problem.” 

Alice was aware of a scheme where after seven cancellations she was entitled to a refund, but because her voucher was due to expire instead, she had them renewed but was later told this would mean she loses the option for a refund.  

She said: “It’s just be awkward – we have to arrange childcare every time as family don’t live close to us.” 

Alice doesn’t have a problem with cancellations for safety reasons, but she said: “I was sold an amazing experience which doesn’t happen repeatedly – it's spoiled it a little.” 

A spokesman from Virgin Balloon Flights said: “This is an unusually long time for any of our passengers to have not yet flown with us, even though the great British weather isn’t always the kindest for hot air balloon rides and we’re sorry to hear the customer is struggling to find a suitable date to book. 

Alice Cassell

Alice Cassell and Dan Ellis have been trying to get into the sky since 2011 - Credit: Alice Cassell

"Safety must always come first and we will never take the risk to fly anyone in our balloons if conditions are not right for flying. "

The spokesman added: "We would be very happy to continue working with the customer to resolve this to her satisfaction. 

"We have enjoyed a wonderful flying season in 2022, it is unfortunate that the weather has taken a turn over the past few weeks to keep our balloons grounded in the Norfolk area."

