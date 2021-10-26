'We promise to leave you alone': Unusual new policy for shop
- Credit: Laura Budds
A new independent vintage store will be leaving its shoppers be in a bid to make its experience more comfortable.
Norfolk Retro, on St Augustine's Street in NR3, is hoping that by greeting customers quietly and then leaving them to browse people who are introverted or neurodivergent might feel less pressure.
Owner Laura Budds said: “As an introvert myself I know that I often find visiting small, independent shops daunting if I've never been inside before, mostly because there is definitely an increased chance of having to 'chat' and small talk fills me with fear.
“It was a running joke in my family when preparing for the shop opening that I should put a sign outside saying browsers welcome, but don't expect any chit chat as I'm famously bad at it.”
Norfolk Retro has been open for just over a month now and Laura said she often observes people through the window looking admiringly at all the stock.
You may also want to watch:
Laure, 39, added: “I recognised in them my own thought process when faced with a new, small and unfamiliar shop.
“I visit a lot of small shops when looking for vintage stock for my shop and I know that it can be an intense experience, especially if you're the only customer and you encounter a particularly chatty owner when you just want to have a quiet browse.”
Most Read
- 1 Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st
- 2 Armed police called to reports of man with knife
- 3 Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP
- 4 Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise
- 5 Caravan catches fire in Norwich
- 6 Key route into city closes for a week for safety improvement work
- 7 Five people spiked at three Norwich venues over the weekend
- 8 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 9 Family pays tribute to man killed after collision with double-decker bus
- 10 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
Laura said she wanted people to know that she understands that feeling and that they are more than welcome to come in.
And after a post on Instagram she has now had 15,000 views.
So, what measures has Laura taken to make it more comfortable?
She explained: “Even though it's a small space I've got good music on in the background, I greet customers, but don't force any uninitiated chat and make sure I'm busy behind the till area so they don't feel like they're being 'watched'.”
She also posts lots of photos on Instagram so that people can get a feel for the shop and what to expect before they visit, plus stories with her speaking so they know who to expect.
“I offer direct shopping via Instagram when people spot things, they like the look of - they pay online and collect their items when they're ready,” she added.
Norfolk Retro stocks a range of affordable mid-century furniture and vintage homeware pieces that fit in a modern home, offering free local delivery on larger pieces.