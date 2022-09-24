Board game cafe to move to larger Lanes site after 'amazing' year

The popular vegan-based board game company, Slice and Dice, is moving to a larger building - Credit: Sam Whitehouse / Slice and Dice

A popular café serving up vegan treats to board game players has announced it is expanding after just a year in business.

Slice and Dice, in St Benedicts Street, opened in May 2021 to the delight of customers after the opening was delayed due to Covid.

But just over a year later owner Samantha Whitehouse is rolling the dice and moving into a larger venue in the Norwich Lanes.

The move is expected by the beginning of November.

The cafe founder, 32, said: "It's super exciting.

"I love being in the Lanes - it's the perfect area for us.

Slice and Dice offers people a chance to play between 200-300 board games while providing a fully plant-based food menu - Credit: Slice and Dice

"We're moving just up the road, staying in St Benedicts Street, but this way hopefully more people will be able to see us.

"I wasn't sure what to expect when I opened the café but it's been busier than I ever imagined which is a great problem to have."

She added: "We started to realise this year we were outgrowing the current place.

"We keep getting asked to put on more gaming tournaments or beginner sessions.

Samantha Whitehouse, owner of Slice and Dice, in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Slice and Dice

"However when we did those events where we are now there was no space to do anything else.

"This way we can now hold more events while running the rest of the business as normal."

The new shop has two floors which Samantha says "are both larger than the current building".

She added she was still keen to keep the "cosy vibe" of her first venue, adding: "It's still going to be welcoming for everyone.

Slice and Dice is looking to move to their new venue by early November - Credit: Slice and Dice

"Some people come for the plant-based food while others come just for the games.

"The two niches have merged together well."

A Kickstarter campaign - a crowdfunding method of raising money - was set up to help the company relocate to their new digs.

The cash will also be spent on custom-made gaming tables, an expanded bar and kitchen equipment.

The initial £3,000 goal was smashed in the first 10 hours leaving Samantha "blown away".

A Kickstarter was set up to help the business equip itself for moving to its new location - Credit: Slice and Dice

She said: "Things I thought might take a few months to implement will now only take a few weeks.

"We'll also be able to expand our board game library from around 200 to 300 games to double that."

The Kickstarter runs until October 21.