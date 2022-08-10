Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City McDonald's to undergo extension with new glass front planned

Published: 5:46 PM August 10, 2022
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Tuckswood McDonald's is set to undergo major refurbishment work. - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

Plans are afoot for a city suburb McDonald's restaurant to undergo a major refurbishment which will see its entire shop front removed to make way for a new glass front.

The restaurant will be extended and a new McDonald's sign will also be added as part of the works, which will see sections of its shopfront removed and replaced.

When work is complete the restaurant will span an additional 35.4sqm and will see the large McDonald's sign at its entrance replaced.

The restaurant extension will see the takeaway's car park lose two spaces, while the entrance will be relocated.

Plans, which have been submitted to Norwich City Council, also see the restaurant planning a new shipping container for more dry storage and a new bin store.

The kerb outside the restaurant will also be altered to allow cars to access the drive-thru.



