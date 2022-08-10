Inside the Treehouse Festival where city folk are live off-grid for a week
- Credit: Sequoia Mallett
Busy people tired of the push and pull of modern life are being offered the chance to step back into an oasis of years gone by.
The Treehouse Festival is a week-long break which hosts people in a medieval village tucked away in the Norfolk countryside.
It was co-founded by Norwich man Adam Jackson 13 years ago.
The Unthank Road entrepreneur explained: “It all started when myself and a group of friends at university in Middlesbrough used to collect old furniture, smuggle it into our halls and build things from it.
“When we left we wanted to carry on building things so we built a treehouse.
"It became well known but ultimately we were forced to take it down.”
However having created so many fun memories together the group didn't want to let their skills go to waste and so launched the festival in 2009.
Each year the festival takes place near Welborne, with folk invited to try various activities lost in years gone by.
This includes wood whittling, basket weaving, yarn making and build fires.
The 36-year-old said: “The festival encourages people to come together and do crafts that may otherwise be lost.”
Though not many people are lucky enough to bag a ticket for this event as Norwich’s best kept secret is only open to 150 people.
Adam said: “We limit the numbers so by the end of the week people will know each other really well.”
People are also invited to take part in community jobs like kitchen duties and washing up, as well as recreational activities like paint making and playing ancient board games.
Visitors can either spend an hour working trying new activities - or spend an entire week honing their crafts.
The week is without mobile phones and electric hook up.
Adam said: “This year's festival kicks off next week.
"I am most excited to try quill making and calligraphy but my favourite part is where we melt down all the glass and cans from the festival and make something new.”
People with unusual skills are always welcome to join in with the festival in sharing their skills, to find out more visit: www.treehousefestival.co.uk