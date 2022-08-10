Inside the Treehouse Festival where city folk are live off-grid for a week

Busy people tired of the push and pull of modern life are being offered the chance to step back into an oasis of years gone by.

The Treehouse Festival is a week-long break which hosts people in a medieval village tucked away in the Norfolk countryside.

It was co-founded by Norwich man Adam Jackson 13 years ago.

Whittling with axes at the Treehouse Festival - Credit: Sam J Cook

The Unthank Road entrepreneur explained: “It all started when myself and a group of friends at university in Middlesbrough used to collect old furniture, smuggle it into our halls and build things from it.

“When we left we wanted to carry on building things so we built a treehouse.

"It became well known but ultimately we were forced to take it down.”

Some of the workshops include making and dying yarn and then you can use your yarn to make other things from. - Credit: Adam Jackson

However having created so many fun memories together the group didn't want to let their skills go to waste and so launched the festival in 2009.

Each year the festival takes place near Welborne, with folk invited to try various activities lost in years gone by.

This includes wood whittling, basket weaving, yarn making and build fires.

The 36-year-old said: “The festival encourages people to come together and do crafts that may otherwise be lost.”

This year participants will get the chance to try their hand at scientific glass blowing. - Credit: Adam Jackson

Though not many people are lucky enough to bag a ticket for this event as Norwich’s best kept secret is only open to 150 people.

Adam said: “We limit the numbers so by the end of the week people will know each other really well.”

People are encouraged to put their phones away and work together on new skills. - Credit: Adam Jackson

People are also invited to take part in community jobs like kitchen duties and washing up, as well as recreational activities like paint making and playing ancient board games.

Visitors can either spend an hour working trying new activities - or spend an entire week honing their crafts.

Dinner at the Treehouse Festival - Credit: KYLE MAY 2019

The week is without mobile phones and electric hook up.

Adam said: “This year's festival kicks off next week.

"I am most excited to try quill making and calligraphy but my favourite part is where we melt down all the glass and cans from the festival and make something new.”

The festival focuses on going back to basics and trying out eco building using ancient tools and methods. - Credit: Adam Jackson

People with unusual skills are always welcome to join in with the festival in sharing their skills, to find out more visit: www.treehousefestival.co.uk



