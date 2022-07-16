Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
When will new city centre hotel open?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:15 AM July 16, 2022
How the new Travelodge hotel will look when completed from Pottergate area

How the new Travelodge hotel will look when completed from Pottergate area - Credit: Ward Hill Walker/Travelodge

The opening date for a new city centre hotel above a former supermarket has been revealed.

Travelodge is moving into Guildhall Hill and Dove Street in the building above what used to be above the Tesco Express which closed in May this year and the space will be marketed as a retail, restaurant or food store.

A new Tesco Express opened in the former Laura Ashley premises in London Street that month.

Ward Hill Walker is a new multi-disciplinary HR and Commercial Property practice Photo Joseph John C

John Walker, from Norwich agents Ward Hill Walker, pictured in 2019 on the right at the front - Credit: Joseph John Casey Photograophy

John Walker, from Norwich agents Ward Hill Walker, said: “We are planning for work to start on the conversion of the former Chamberlins department store building into a 91-room Travelodge over Norwich Market well before Christmas this year.

"Completion is targeted for December next year and we expect the first guests to be staying in the hotel by spring 2024 following completion.”

At least 28 jobs are expected to be created through the new hotel which already has three other Norwich sites in Cringleford, Queens Road and Vedast St.

In relation to potential delays posed by Natural England's nutrient neutrality law - to protect waterways from phosphates and nitrates - Mr Walker said the hotel developer is "taking detailed legal advice".

But he added the rule change was affecting many construction projects.

Work due to start on the new Travelodge in Norwich at the former Tesco store.

Work is due to start on the new Travelodge in Norwich at the former Tesco store - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Walker, a consultant surveyor, said: "During construction there will be no road closures. The property fronts Dove Street and Guildhall Hill where scaffolding will be erected and there will be temporary restrictions in place for health and safety reasons.

"All of the retail premises in Dove Street will be able to remain open while the building works are going on.

“We are marketing the ground floor retail unit fronting Guildhall Hill and are looking at all options, which could include a food store, retail or restaurant.”

Work due to start on the new Travelodge in Norwich at the former Tesco store.

Work is due to start on the new Travelodge in Norwich at the former Tesco store - Credit: Denise Bradley

No parking will be provided for guests but customers can use St Andrews Car Park.

Rebecca Bone, owner of Norfolk Yarn on Pottergate, Norwich.

Rebecca Bone, owner of Norfolk Yarn on Pottergate, Norwich. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Rebecca Bone, owner of Norfolk Yarn in Pottergate, said: "Norwich can cope with more hotels. We have got to encourage visitors into the city centre."

She was concerned about the lack of parking. 

How the new Travelodge hotel will look when completed from Pottergate and Dove Street area

How the new Travelodge hotel will look when completed from Pottergate and Dove Street area - Credit: Ward Hill Walker/Travelodge

The former Chamberlins department store opened on the corner of Guildhall Hill and Dove Street in 1816 and was rebuilt after a blaze in 1898.




