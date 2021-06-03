Sleepovers and theme events: How trampoline park is bouncing back
- Credit: Byra
The new owners of a trampoline park in Norwich are hoping plans for events from sleepovers to themed bounce sessions will get people back on the springs.
High Altitude, in Whiffler Road, is now being run by managing director Josh Deadman, who alongside his brother has invested tens of thousands of pounds into the business.
Mr Deadman said: “We’ve had a really good opening – it was a bit nerve wracking because we didn’t really know what to expect, but it has been nice and busy especially at the weekends.
"We’re looking at bringing back sleepovers, where groups come to us for a session and then stay for their tea. Then they stay overnight sleeping on the trampoline, wake up in the morning with another bounce and breakfast, and then off they go.
“We’re also very open to suggestions when it comes to themed bounces – we could do Abba nights, musical nights, it just depends what our customers want.
You may also want to watch:
"We’ll also be launching a membership which will get customers a significant discount per month and we’re looking forward to seeing that take off.”
Most Read
- 1 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 2 ‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits
- 3 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
- 4 Overhanging tree problems for Golden Triangle resident
- 5 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
- 6 Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers
- 7 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 8 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
- 9 'Take it home' warning as litter pickers find knickers, tents and dinghies
- 10 Roadworks begin where NDR meets A140 near Norwich