Sleepovers and theme events: How trampoline park is bouncing back

Published: 4:55 PM June 3, 2021

The new owners of a trampoline park in Norwich are hoping plans for events from sleepovers to themed bounce sessions will get people back on the springs.

High Altitude, in Whiffler Road, is now being run by managing director Josh Deadman, who alongside his brother has invested tens of thousands of pounds into the business.

Mr Deadman said: “We’ve had a really good opening – it was a bit nerve wracking because we didn’t really know what to expect, but it has been nice and busy especially at the weekends.

High Altitude is planning sleepovers and theme events - Credit: High Altitude

"We’re looking at bringing back sleepovers, where groups come to us for a session and then stay for their tea. Then they stay overnight sleeping on the trampoline, wake up in the morning with another bounce and breakfast, and then off they go.

“We’re also very open to suggestions when it comes to themed bounces – we could do Abba nights, musical nights, it just depends what our customers want.

"We’ll also be launching a membership which will get customers a significant discount per month and we’re looking forward to seeing that take off.”