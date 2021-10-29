Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Norwich?
- Credit: Archant
A trip to the Toys 'R' Us store in Norwich used to bring joy to children across the county before it closed in 2018 - but could it be set to make a return?
Bosses at the retailer have said they are planning to open high streets stores in the UK next year after a successful launch in Australia, with online sales launching in "the next few months".
The company said it had agreed a "long-term" licence to sell its items in the UK and online and said it plans to open new stores in 2022 and 2023.
It is unclear yet which locations bosses have picked for its stores.
Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys 'R' Us chairman and CEO, said: "Toys 'R' Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25 plus countries generating over $2bn a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets."
Norwich's former Toys 'R' Us store in Westwick Street has remained empty since the toy retailer closed on April 24, 2018.
Most Read
- 1 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
- 2 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 3 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
- 4 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
- 5 Tenants living in freezing, dark flats after power went out FIVE days ago
- 6 Shock after stabbings on city estate
- 7 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
- 8 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
- 9 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 10 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef