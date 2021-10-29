News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:01 PM October 29, 2021
Toys R Us closed its doors in 2018Photograph: Martin Pearce.

Could Toys 'R' Us be making a return to Norwich? - Credit: Archant

A trip to the Toys 'R' Us store in Norwich used to bring joy to children across the county before it closed in 2018 - but could it be set to make a return?

Bosses at the retailer have said they are planning to open high streets stores in the UK next year after a successful launch in Australia, with online sales launching in "the next few months". 

The company said it had agreed a "long-term" licence to sell its items in the UK and online and said it plans to open new stores in 2022 and 2023.

It is unclear yet which locations bosses have picked for its stores. 

Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys 'R' Us chairman and CEO, said: "Toys 'R' Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25 plus countries generating over $2bn a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets."

Norwich's former Toys 'R' Us store in Westwick Street has remained empty since the toy retailer closed on April 24, 2018.

