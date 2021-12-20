World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022

The Castle Quarter in Norwich will soon host a new food market - Credit: Castle Quarter

An exciting renovation is set to open in Castle Quarter next year.

Bosses at the site have revealed the food court will soon become an "eclectic mix of international street food" stands - as well as a live music venue.

It is provisionally planned to be open in 2022 from 8am to 1.30am, Monday to Sunday.

The entire floor will be operated by Market Asset Management, which creates town-centre street food venues and food markets in shopping centres or high streets.

A spokesman for the company said: "We would like to replicate a highly successful model of a food hall with small kitchen outlets, with one unit that can also sell alcohol by retail.

The Castle Quarter food court will be transformed into a world food market with space for live music - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We are looking for the most exciting street food Norwich has to offer. If you are the best street food business in Norwich, Norfolk or East Anglia, then get in touch.

"We would also like to provide live and recorded music, late-night refreshment and occasional film showings within our footprint."

Sarah Smith, operations manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We are working with a new tenant for the food court space that will bring an exciting use to this level of Castle Quarter and which will add another dimension to the current tenant mix.

"Part of the new tenant’s proposed range of activities will require a licence and an application has been submitted to Norwich City Council."

The food court in Castle Quarter has been used as a Covid vaccination centre since January - Credit: Danielle Booden

She added: "Our aim is to bring in a long-term occupier who will provide a range of food, drink and entertainment options for shoppers and leisure visitors alike.

"This fits in with our vision to make Castle Quarter Norwich’s primary shopping, leisure and entertainment venue: a vibrant, exciting and sustainable destination which has something to offer everyone.”

However, the renovation will only be able to go ahead once the area is no longer used as a Covid vaccination centre, which it has operated as since January 2021.

In September, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "There are no plans to wind down Castle Quarter and the numbers currently attending simply reflect the ebb and flow of the national programme."