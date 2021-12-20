News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:09 AM December 20, 2021
The Castle Quarter in Norwich will soon host a new food market

The Castle Quarter in Norwich will soon host a new food market - Credit: Castle Quarter

An exciting renovation is set to open in Castle Quarter next year.

Bosses at the site have revealed the food court will soon become an "eclectic mix of international street food" stands - as well as a live music venue.

It is provisionally planned to be open in 2022 from 8am to 1.30am, Monday to Sunday.

The entire floor will be operated by Market Asset Management, which creates town-centre street food venues and food markets in shopping centres or high streets.

A spokesman for the company said: "We would like to replicate a highly successful model of a food hall with small kitchen outlets, with one unit that can also sell alcohol by retail.

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich, situated in the former foodhall.

The Castle Quarter food court will be transformed into a world food market with space for live music - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We are looking for the most exciting street food Norwich has to offer. If you are the best street food business in Norwich, Norfolk or East Anglia, then get in touch.

"We would also like to provide live and recorded music, late-night refreshment and occasional film showings within our footprint."

Most Read

  1. 1 Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane
  2. 2 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
  3. 3 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  1. 4 Greater Anglia axes services as Omicron reduces passenger numbers
  2. 5 Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years
  3. 6 12 'Black Friday' arrests as Covid quietens weekend before Christmas
  4. 7 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
  5. 8 Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'
  6. 9 Carousel from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang makes Christmas visit to Norwich
  7. 10 'Temporary' car park opened 17 years ago permitted for yet another year

Sarah Smith, operations manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We are working with a new tenant for the food court space that will bring an exciting use to this level of Castle Quarter and which will add another dimension to the current tenant mix.

"Part of the new tenant’s proposed range of activities will require a licence and an application has been submitted to Norwich City Council."

A sign pointing out the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

The food court in Castle Quarter has been used as a Covid vaccination centre since January - Credit: Danielle Booden

She added: "Our aim is to bring in a long-term occupier who will provide a range of food, drink and entertainment options for shoppers and leisure visitors alike. 

"This fits in with our vision to make Castle Quarter Norwich’s primary shopping, leisure and entertainment venue: a vibrant, exciting and sustainable destination which has something to offer everyone.”

However, the renovation will only be able to go ahead once the area is no longer used as a Covid vaccination centre, which it has operated as since January 2021.

In September, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "There are no plans to wind down Castle Quarter and the numbers currently attending simply reflect the ebb and flow of the national programme."

Castle Quarter
Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, has welcomed news of Joules relocating to bigger premises

Clothing store moving to bigger premises in Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Range is set to open a new store in Norwich.

Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Titcomb with her partner Constantinos Aristotelous

Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Poundtime on St. Stephens Street, January 5, 1994

Gallery

21 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1990s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon