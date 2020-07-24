Search

Advanced search

New gym opens in Norwich offering cut price membership

PUBLISHED: 13:50 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 24 July 2020

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms

Archant

A new gym is coming to Norwich offering a £5 a month membership offer to the first 200 people to register.

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD GymsJD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms

JD Gyms, based in Wigan and with 30 venues across the UK, is opening six new outlets including one in Norwich.

But the firm is remaining tight-lipped over exactly even though it is currently offering 200 memberships at £5 a month for the first month of joining.

The ‘state of the art’ gym will have studios, saunas, a ‘JD burn area’ and a sprint track, weights and fitness equipment.

JD Gyms recently acquired the Xercise4Less gyms – which has no venues in Norfolk – beginning a refurbishment programme of those outlets. There will be no joining fee nor contract and it offers a standard monthly membership of £19.99.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as gyms are reopening after four months of coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Norwich Airport boss calls for ticket tax to be scrapped in face of £4 billion losses

Alun Peacock, managing director of JD Gyms, recently said: “We are delighted to have completed this acquisition which enhances our position in the highly competitive gym market and which will ensure the continued employment of many hundreds of people.”

On its website, JD Gyms states: “JD Gyms Norwich will give you a truly cutting edge fitness experience at an incredibly affordable price, with 200 discount memberships available.”

Jason Elves, manager of PureGym with three venues in Norwich, which offered a £10.99 introductory offer when it opened in Castle Quarter last year, said he welcomed the new gym.

“It’s good for Norwich to have some competition among gyms,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Video Q&A: Where do I need to wear a mask and who’s exempt?

Where do you need to wear a face covering when out and about on the high street? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Video Norwich’s new axe-throwing bar is the ultimate adult playground

Louisa Baldwin ready for the axe throw at Boom: Battle Bar, opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk school building opened by Margaret Thatcher closes

Margaret Thatcher at Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School. Picture: Peter Steward

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Byram fitness boost for Canaries

Sam Byram is back in light training after a season-ending hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PRESSER LIVE: Manchester City v Norwich City - Klose and Tettey ruled out

Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann made a welcome return from a hamstring injury against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/07/2020

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk school building opened by Margaret Thatcher closes

Margaret Thatcher at Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School. Picture: Peter Steward

New gym opens in Norwich offering cut price membership

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms