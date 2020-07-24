New gym opens in Norwich offering cut price membership

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms Archant

A new gym is coming to Norwich offering a £5 a month membership offer to the first 200 people to register.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms

JD Gyms, based in Wigan and with 30 venues across the UK, is opening six new outlets including one in Norwich.

But the firm is remaining tight-lipped over exactly even though it is currently offering 200 memberships at £5 a month for the first month of joining.

The ‘state of the art’ gym will have studios, saunas, a ‘JD burn area’ and a sprint track, weights and fitness equipment.

JD Gyms recently acquired the Xercise4Less gyms – which has no venues in Norfolk – beginning a refurbishment programme of those outlets. There will be no joining fee nor contract and it offers a standard monthly membership of £19.99.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as gyms are reopening after four months of coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Norwich Airport boss calls for ticket tax to be scrapped in face of £4 billion losses

Alun Peacock, managing director of JD Gyms, recently said: “We are delighted to have completed this acquisition which enhances our position in the highly competitive gym market and which will ensure the continued employment of many hundreds of people.”

On its website, JD Gyms states: “JD Gyms Norwich will give you a truly cutting edge fitness experience at an incredibly affordable price, with 200 discount memberships available.”

Jason Elves, manager of PureGym with three venues in Norwich, which offered a £10.99 introductory offer when it opened in Castle Quarter last year, said he welcomed the new gym.

“It’s good for Norwich to have some competition among gyms,” he said.