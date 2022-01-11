City's 'tiniest pub' to undergo transformation
- Credit: Emily Bridges
A pint-sized city pub has temporarily closed for a refurbishment so it can welcome punters back with a bang.
The Malt and Mardle in Magdalen Street was one of the first tiny pubs to appear in the city with bosses sure it is the smallest in Norwich.
It first opened in July 2021 but is ready for a facelift.
Emily Bridges, one of the founders of the pub, said: “You refurbish such a small space with a little bit of difficulty.
“On a practical level it involves a lot of moving things from one place to another, plus some advanced planning.
“We have family helping with the DIY aspect and although we're working in a small space, we luckily haven’t had any frayed tempers yet.”
The owners have decided to refurbish to improve the produce and make the operating on the pub more efficient.
Most Read
- 1 Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats
- 2 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 3 Concerns over new gangs at park where shooting took place
- 4 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
- 5 'Artisan-style' cafe set to open in city after £200,000 investment
- 6 Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores
- 7 Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub
- 8 Ambulance firm which transported grandmother as she died is struck off
- 9 CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis
- 10 New £1m veterinary surgery to open in city suburb
They also want to finish the jobs they didn’t get round to completing the first time the pub was renovated.
Emily said: “The big job we are doing is adding large, chunky beer pipes from the cellar cabinet on one side of the pub to our bar which is the other.”
This means the pub will be able to offer more keg beer including local lager on a permanent, everyday basis.
Emily added: “The only downside is that the piping isn’t the most aesthetic so we are having to do some redesigning to keep the pub looking beautiful.”
The owners are planning on keeping the general look and feel of the pub the same.
And having storage in the cellar has meant they can open up the front window and add more seating.
Emily said: “I am excited to be able to offer even more beer to our customers and the new design details will allow more sunlight into the space.
“The storage solutions like shelves are something people wouldn’t really notice, but will be really satisfying for me.
“In a micropub those sorts of things make such a huge difference.”
The pub will reopen on January 20.