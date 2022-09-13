City tiler rated best across UK

Gavin Wright, inset, is the highest-ranked tiler in the UK on Yelp - Credit: Gavin Wright

A wall and floor tiler from the city outskirts is celebrating a landmark achievement of being the top rated nationwide.

Gavin Wright was informed by online directory Yell that he is the top-rated tiler on their site and has the most five-star reviews across the entirety of the UK.

Gavin, 53, started tiling in 1989 and is entirely self-taught.

Gavin Wright with his fiancée Wendy - Credit: Gavin Wright

"Finding out I was the highest rated in the country - it was unbelievable," he explained.

"Being the top UK-wide is pretty impressive I think."

Gavin does both commercial and domestic tiling - Credit: Gavin Wright

Gavin has been self employed for more than 20 years and was a one-man operation before welcoming his 17-year-old son Leo into the business in February to learn the trade.

"Reviews inspire him as well. It's a testament to our hard work."

Gavin Wright with his 17-year-old son, Leo - Credit: Supplied by Gavin Wright







