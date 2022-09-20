MAMMA MIA! coming to Norwich - and you can win tickets
- Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg
Smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! is bringing the sun of a Greek Island to Norwich Theatre Royal next month.
And the theatre has teamed up with the EDP and Evening News to give you the chance to win tickets for the much-anticipated spectacular.
The show premiered in London in 1999 and has been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide and had two blockbuster films.
Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, spoke of the new tour: “I’m really excited that MAMMA MIA! will be touring the UK once again. We can’t wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences.”
The show tells the story of Sophie’s quest to discover the father she has never known – which results in her mother coming face to face with three men from her romantic past the night before Sophie’s wedding.
Featuring popular ABBA songs like Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Mamma Mia
MAMMA MIA! is at Norwich Theatre Royal from Oct 4–22. For more information or to book, head to norwichtheatre.org or call the Box Office on 01603 630000.
Most Read
- 1 Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000
- 2 All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside
- 3 Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field
- 4 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
- 5 Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle
- 6 City landlord shuts pub to attend Queen's funeral
- 7 Tickets now on sale for Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks display
- 8 Craft fair cancellation leads to confusion over refund policy
- 9 Small crowd watches Queen's funeral at Norwich pub
- 10 Brunch trader announced for Norwich's new street food hall
We are running a competition in the EDP and Evening News newspaper on Wednesday September 21 and Saturday September 24 to win one of a pair of tickets for one of the shows.
It's easy to enter with a simple question to answer.
Get a copy of the paper for full details and how to enter.