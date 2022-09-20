MAMMA MIA! coming to Norwich - and you can win tickets

Smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! is bringing the sun of a Greek Island to Norwich Theatre Royal next month.

And the theatre has teamed up with the EDP and Evening News to give you the chance to win tickets for the much-anticipated spectacular.

The show premiered in London in 1999 and has been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide and had two blockbuster films.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, spoke of the new tour: “I’m really excited that MAMMA MIA! will be touring the UK once again. We can’t wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences.”

Mamma Mia features well known ABBA songs and will be in Norwich October 4 to 22 - Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

The show tells the story of Sophie’s quest to discover the father she has never known – which results in her mother coming face to face with three men from her romantic past the night before Sophie’s wedding.

Featuring popular ABBA songs like Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Mamma Mia

MAMMA MIA! is at Norwich Theatre Royal from Oct 4–22. For more information or to book, head to norwichtheatre.org or call the Box Office on 01603 630000.

We are running a competition in the EDP and Evening News newspaper on Wednesday September 21 and Saturday September 24 to win one of a pair of tickets for one of the shows.

It's easy to enter with a simple question to answer.

Get a copy of the paper for full details and how to enter.



