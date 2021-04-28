Theatre Royal submits plans for street-side tables and chairs

Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021

Theatregoers could enjoy a drink in the sun before watching a show if a new application for tables and chairs outside the site is approved.

The Norwich Theatre Royal has submitted plans to put five tables with a few chairs each outside its front on Theatre Street.

The seating area, which will be socially distanced at 20m long by 1.4m wide, will be open from 8.30am until 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

Pedestrians will still have plenty of space to walk up and down the city centre street with 3.5m of pavement still available.

Commercial and visitor services director for the theatre, Stephen Wright, said: “We are currently exploring a number of ways to develop and adapt our commercial offer including the flexibility to have outdoor seating at Theatre Royal as we do so successfully at Playhouse.”

The tables and chairs would be in situ year round.