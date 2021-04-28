News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Theatre Royal submits plans for street-side tables and chairs

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021   
Hit West End shows are heading to Norwich Theatre Royal Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Theatre Royal has received a £2.5m loan from the government. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Theatregoers could enjoy a drink in the sun before watching a show if a new application for tables and chairs outside the site is approved. 

The Norwich Theatre Royal has submitted plans to put five tables with a few chairs each outside its front on Theatre Street. 

The seating area, which will be socially distanced at 20m long by 1.4m wide, will be open from 8.30am until 5pm, Monday to Sunday. 

Pedestrians will still have plenty of space to walk up and down the city centre street with 3.5m of pavement still available.  

Commercial and visitor services director for the theatre, Stephen Wright, said: “We are currently exploring a number of ways to develop and adapt our commercial offer including the flexibility to have outdoor seating at Theatre Royal as we do so successfully at Playhouse.”

You may also want to watch:

The tables and chairs would be in situ year round. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Debenhams confirms when its stores will close down for good
  2. 2 Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development
  3. 3 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
  1. 4 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
  2. 5 City restaurants tell why they have decided to stay shut
  3. 6 Man finds dirty face mask in new pair of Sainsbury's jeans
  4. 7 See the curious 'treehouses' taking shape at campsite
  5. 8 Man remains in hospital after attack near Zak's restaurant
  6. 9 Road to close for two months for £75,000 pavement work
  7. 10 Parky McParkface among names pitched for new country park
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screengrab from a video of the fire which caused damage to gardens in Knowland Grove, Norwich, on Saturday.

Video

Blaze caused by fire pit damaged four Norwich homes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's

Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Picture by Mike Page shows :- Aerial view of Hethersett.

Planning and Development

Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Boots chemist in Colman Road in Norwich

Former Boots chemist could become restaurant and takeaway

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus