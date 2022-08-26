Yippee-ki-yay! Die Hard musical searching for its John McClane

A new Norwich theatre company is looking to find the next Bruce Willis in its musical adaption of Die Hard - Credit: Open Door Theatre / PA Media

It sounds like quite a party ...

And one lucky person could be front and centre, courtesy of a fledgling theatre company which has adapted Die Hard into a musical.

Open Door Theatre, founded in June, is looking to put on an explosive first production named Yippee-Ki-Yay - a paradoy of Bruce Willis' famous action film.

April Nash, who lives in Thorpe Hamlet, co-founded the company with Daniel Sturman and Acer Smith.

Acer Smith pictured with sheet music from the musical - Credit: Open Door Theatre

The 33-year-old said: "Dan came to me about a year ago and said he was writing this musical.

"I loved the fact it's so ambitious.

"So we had a couple of read-throughs of his original script and before long we were getting ready to put a show on.

"It's really exciting and very much tongue-in-cheek to the film."

A mock up of what the stage could look like for the musical - Credit: Open Door Theatre

The film, released in 1988, featured Hollywood stars such as Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman.

It follows New York City policeman, John McClane, who visits his estranged wife on Christmas Eve at a holiday party in a Los Angeles skyscraper.

But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the building leaving only McClane left to save its inhabitants.

And now the search is on for April, a former teacher-turned producer, to find the show's own leading man.

April Nash, co-founder of Open Door Theatre - Credit: Open Door Theatre

She added: "I've always done theatre - grown up with it.

"It's really exciting to be a part of this business and working on something new.

"We've got an information and taster session, both from 7.30pm, on August 29 and 30 respectively.

Auditions for the musical will take place on September 4 at St Edmunds Church - Credit: Open Door Theatre

"It'll include singing some theme work and a little bit of stage combat.

"Then on September 4 we'll be holding auditions from 1pm.

"Everything will be held in St Edmunds Church in Fishergate.

"There's more information on our Open Door Theatre Facebook page."

Open Door Theatre started up in June 2022 - Credit: Open Door Theatre

The production is set to take place over two weeks.

Between January 11 and 14 the show will run at Gorleston Pavilion before showing at The Maddermarket Theatre between January 19-21.

April said: "It's all becoming very real now.

"I feel like it's really special and I'm desperate to get it out to the public."