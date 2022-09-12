Norwich Theatre unveils new four-year strategy

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director at Norwich Theatre, with Wendy Ellis, creative programmes director, at the launch of Creative Experiences at the Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich Theatre has announced a "game changing" strategy which will steer it through the next four years.

The Fine City's theatre will be basing its decisions around four pillars: performance, people, place and prosperity, it revealed on September 8.

Performance will focus on Norwich Theatre creating original new work, such as their project with Jake Humphrey and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Place will focus on more local and heritage stories.

The prosperity pillar will focus on an angle of modern life, for example climate action, and will be named 'creative matters'.

Chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre, Stephen Crocker, said: “The arts are about stimulating conversation and raising awareness.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director at Norwich Theatre announces new four year strategy at Norwich Playhouse - Credit: Denise Bradley

“Our creative matters seasons have been active for about five-and-a-half years.

"They have previously been month-long intensive seasons exploring all aspects of an issue and that’s what we are going to be doing around climate prosperity.

“Creative matters have always been shows that raise the issue and bring it to people's attention, give new prospective, give additional knowledge.

"These are shows that encourage activism but also participatory workshop activities are available too.”

As part of the people element to the four-year strategy Norwich Theatre is going to introduce a new scheme called ‘my theatre’ which is the theatre’s direct response to the cost of living crisis.

Mr Crocker said: “It would be a travesty if we got to the point if people who were most vulnerable to the cost of living crisis were having to sacrifice trips to theatre – we all know creativity is so important.”

Stephen Crocker announced a new scheme where people vulnerable to the cost-of-living crisis can get access to heavily discounted tickets - Credit: Denise Bradley

People can register by showing elements of eligibility to make sure the project is targeting the people who need it most.

People who are eligible will have access to £10 ticket across all shows at Norwich Theatre venues as well as one-off discounts and access to free tickets and activities.

Mr Crocker said: “This new strategy brings to life our mission to provide creative experiences, rooted in the art of performance and secure in our sense of place, which generates positive impacts for all people and inspire prosperity in all its forms.

“It is a hugely significant moment for Norwich Theatre.”

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director at Norwich Theatre, at the launch of Creative Experiences at the Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Denise Bradley



