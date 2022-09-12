Norwich Theatre announces partnership with Royal Shakespeare Company

Norwich Theatre has announced its partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Pictured: Shakespeare nation performers - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography

Norwich Theatre has announced it has become an associate partner theatre to the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

The companies have had a "good relationship for a long time" with bosses adding the partnership will bring more world class performances to Norfolk.

The partnership will also provide a platform to engage with schools and community groups across the region.

As part of its commitment to touring, the RSC utilises its associate theatres to understand the community they are visiting and the potential to use Shakespeare as a tool to tell personal stories.

Erica Whyman, acting artistic director of the RSC said: “This partnership with Norwich is really special. We both believe that the role of the theatre company is to ensure everyone has access to creativity.”

Wendy Ellis, creative programs director at Norwich Theatre said: “This partnership has been a long time coming.

“Formalising our partnership is the next natural step for all of the collaborative work we do together.”