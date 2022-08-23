Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even
A restaurant in the city centre has shut for good after being unable to bring back customers following the pandemic.
The Tamarind Tree, a Thai restaurant and spa in All Saints Street, opened in 2017 offering authentic Thai cuisine and herbal spa massages.
However the company has had to close it's eatery section due to the aftermath of Covid and the cost of living crisis.
Peeiada Johnson, owner of The Tamarind Tree, said: "The restaurant just hasn't been paying the bills.
"We weren't even breaking even.
"Before Covid hit we were doing well - it was very busy.
"We even signed a long-term lease which has about 11 years left on it.
"We thought we'd be able to open and be ok.
"But coming back from the pandemic we've struggled.
"On top of that everything has gone up due to the cost of living.
"Having to buy the goods, pay the rent and staff all without raising our prices too high just wasn't possible."
With the spa section still running upstairs Peeiada is looking at ways to utilise downstairs so the team can afford the £3,000 a month rent.
The 46-year-old added: "We're using downstairs as a waiting room.
"But that's obviously not going to pay for anything.
"And being such a big building the spa itself won't cover all our outgoings.
"We may rent it out but we'd need to speak to our landlord about that."
The business owner added: "Everything is just up in the air.
"I'm worried the spa may go too if we can't figure something out.
"If we can't afford the building I don't know what we're going to do."
The future is murky for the brand as it looks to try and figure out what it can do to save itself from closing down entirely.
Peeiada said: "It's very disappointing because we've been here for such a long time.
"We're looking at our options and thinking of any ideas to try and help us stay afloat.
"I'm just not sure for definite what's going to happen.
"It's just all very uncertain at the moment."