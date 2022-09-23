Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Thai spa to relocate as building lease goes up for renewal

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:39 PM September 23, 2022
The Tamarind Tree, in All Saints Street, is looking to relocate after the lease to the building went up for sale

After months of hardship a city centre wellness business has decided it's time to move on.

The Tamarind Tree, a Thai restaurant and spa in All Saints Street, opened in 2017 offering authentic Thai cuisine and herbal spa massages.

In August the company confirmed it had closed its restaurant offering after failing to bring back customers from the pandemic.

Now after more uncertainty as the cost of living crisis spirals, the business has made the decision to look for a new spot for its spa.

The Tamarind Tree is located in All Saints Street

Peerada Johnson, owner of The Tamarind Tree, said: "The lease will be for the entire building - both upstairs and downstairs.

"The size of the building is too big for just the spa. We couldn't afford the rent each month.

"Therefore we need to relocate to a more suitable size for the business.

"We're currently looking for another premises out of the city centre - but not too far away."

The Tamarind Tree opened up in 2017

The founder said she had built up a "good customer base" in the Fine City and as a result didn't want to move too far away.

She added: "My child also goes to school in Norwich so I don't want to take them anywhere else.

"We're not closing down - just moving - about three to five miles depending on where we can find.

"With bills going up it's better for us to relocate."

Peeiada Johnson, owner of The Tamarind Tree

The 2,723sqft site comprises of a ground floor with kitchen facilities, two bars, and an underground cellar.

The top floor is currently used by The Tamarind Tree with its six spa treatment rooms.

Peerada said it was "sad to be moving but necessary" to keep the business going.

She added: "The reason for moving is that it'll let us keep our staff employed.

The building has a number of large rooms such as the dining room as well as smaller spaces such as treatment rooms

"I've also been spreading myself too thin.

"Since I opened the venue I haven't spent nearly enough time with my family because I've been working six-day weeks and such long hours.

"Now I'll have time to sit back and relax a little bit.

"It's a lovely building - some things just have to change which is a shame."

