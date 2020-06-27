Search

Advanced search

Landlord to close pub over lack of outdoor space - despite street’s car ban

PUBLISHED: 08:45 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 27 June 2020

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

A pub landlord has said he will close its doors due to lack of outdoor space – despite a ban on cars on its street.

Russell Evans, of Bullards. Pic: ArchantRussell Evans, of Bullards. Pic: Archant

The Ten Bells was hoping to benefit from the pedestrianisation of St Benedicts Street, which would allow businesses to place tables and chairs outside to help with social distancing.

However following discussions between the Ten Bells and Norwich City Council it was decided there is not enough scope for the pub to make use of the additional outdoor space.

Russell Evans, chairman of Bullards, which runs the pub, said: “We’ve only got a handkerchief-sized garden out the back of the Ten Bells which is usually used for smoking.

“On a busy Friday and Saturday night we might have 150 people through the pub at any one time, and we’ll have a lot less than that if we reopened.

“I’d also have to look at putting more staff on to monitor social distancing, and I just don’t think it will be possible for me to break even. If it was possible for me to have chairs outside the door it might be a different story but unfortunately it’s not.”

MORE: ‘Now I can sleep at night’: Businesses’ joy at city centre car ban

You may also want to watch:

Mr Evans said the lease was due to run out in August, and that he will not be renewing.

“We’re going to focus on our offering at our other site, Crystal House, instead,” he said.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “A licensing officer from Norwich City Council contacted local businesses on how they can make use of the new space. The Ten Bells and the licensing officer went over the details and licensing didn’t feel there was any scope for that space to be used by the Ten Bells.”

Richard Bainbridge, chef at Benedicts, has also said using potential outdoor space is not viable.

He said: “Because of disabled access routes the closest available space for us would be about 50 metres from our front door. I just wouldn’t be able to staff and monitor it, and given how busy we’ve been with takeaway orders we’d rather focus on that.

“It does bode well for the future of the city though that we’re having this test run ahead of future conversations.”

The Ten Bells was once home to Bullards gin distillery, but that has been moved to Crystal House.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Market square pub to reopen with added shop

Lauren Gregory at the Sir Garnet (inset) has revealed that a shop will be opening in the front bar section of the Sir Garnet pub. Pictures; Archant

Landlord to close pub over lack of outdoor space - despite street’s car ban

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

Sicilian market stall to open permanent restaurant

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante outside the new Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Consiglio

Google tracking shows where Norfolk people went during lockdown

A customer wears a face mask at Thetford Garden Centre during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Landlord to close pub over lack of outdoor space - despite street’s car ban

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

Sicilian market stall to open permanent restaurant

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante outside the new Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Consiglio

Gloves, masks and mail order - how city’s record stores are coping with social distancing

John Naylor at Beatniks in Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Warning after spate of Norfolk cold callers, including ‘verbally aggressive’ gardener

Rogue traders have been targeting people in Norfolk. Pic: Steve Adams.

Property firm closes three offices to make new specialised ‘hubs’

Arnolds Keys in North Walsham. Pic: Arnolds Keys