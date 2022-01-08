News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Meet the city 14-year-old raking in cash for quail eggs

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:00 AM January 8, 2022
14-year-old Ben Harper is hoping to sell enough quail eggs to get to South Korea next year.

14-year-old Ben Harper is hoping to sell enough quail eggs to get to South Korea next year. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

A Norwich teenager has channelled his inner Zuckerberg having launched an ambitious business venture to get him halfway across the world.

Ben Harper, 14, was excited to have been chosen to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next year.

However, those plans were thrown into chaos when he discovered that the event would cost almost £4,000 for flights and accommodation.

But quick-thinking mum Jennifer and Ben, who live in Hunter Road in the city, decided to look no further than the family's very own back garden. 

That's because it is home to quails and their eggs, which the pair have put up for sale.

Ben Harper in his scout uniform.

Ben Harper in his scout uniform. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

Ms Harper said: "We have five girls and one boy which we call Hedwig.

"We thought it would be a great idea to raise money so are offering a box of six eggs for £1."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
  2. 2 How has Norwich changed over the last decade?
  3. 3 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
  1. 4 Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene
  2. 5 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV
  3. 6 Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down
  4. 7 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  5. 8 Drink driver leads police on 100mph chase through Norwich
  6. 9 Injuries reported after crash between motorbike and car
  7. 10 100 Covid patients now in NNUH and eight patients jammed into six-bed rooms

Ms Harper turned to social media to drum up some sales.

One of Ben Harper's six quails.

One of Ben Harper's six quails. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

She added: "I'm so thankful with the support we've already received."

Ben was one of 50 children from across Norfolk and Cambridge chosen from the selection process for scout event.

She said: "They were looking for people who they think will be leaders or influential when they get older.

"He's been a scout since he was six and is so passionate about it. They want children to come back and pass it on to others."

The World Scout Jamboree is set to take place in Saemangeum, South Korea, in August 2023.

About 40,000 scouts globally are set to attend and there are already groups active to get children acquainted.

Ben has been a scout since the age of six.

Ben has been a scout since the age of six. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

Ms Harper said: "There’s an international group chat set up so he has already started to make friends with other people in places like America.

"The great thing is that they will make lifelong friendships and contacts. This experience will be a fantastic learning curve for them all."

But to get there, Ms Harper recognises that they will have to sell a few more eggs yet.

She said: "We've got £85 in the kitty so far, some of which has also come from family and friends, so we do need to step it up.

"We hope this will help contribute to get him to South Korea."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tia Yallop and her partner Louis were left without a pram after their pram was taken from outside their home in Norwich.

Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Family home "ruined" after water tank ruptured. 

Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Sammie Stewart, a Norwich delivery driver, has lost five stone going from a size 26 to 14.

'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Woman caught 'cooking cocaine' in raid on city home

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon