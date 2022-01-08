Meet the city 14-year-old raking in cash for quail eggs

14-year-old Ben Harper is hoping to sell enough quail eggs to get to South Korea next year. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

A Norwich teenager has channelled his inner Zuckerberg having launched an ambitious business venture to get him halfway across the world.

Ben Harper, 14, was excited to have been chosen to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next year.

However, those plans were thrown into chaos when he discovered that the event would cost almost £4,000 for flights and accommodation.

But quick-thinking mum Jennifer and Ben, who live in Hunter Road in the city, decided to look no further than the family's very own back garden.

That's because it is home to quails and their eggs, which the pair have put up for sale.

Ben Harper in his scout uniform. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

Ms Harper said: "We have five girls and one boy which we call Hedwig.

"We thought it would be a great idea to raise money so are offering a box of six eggs for £1."

Ms Harper turned to social media to drum up some sales.

One of Ben Harper's six quails. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

She added: "I'm so thankful with the support we've already received."

Ben was one of 50 children from across Norfolk and Cambridge chosen from the selection process for scout event.

She said: "They were looking for people who they think will be leaders or influential when they get older.

"He's been a scout since he was six and is so passionate about it. They want children to come back and pass it on to others."

The World Scout Jamboree is set to take place in Saemangeum, South Korea, in August 2023.

About 40,000 scouts globally are set to attend and there are already groups active to get children acquainted.

Ben has been a scout since the age of six. - Credit: Jennifer Harper

Ms Harper said: "There’s an international group chat set up so he has already started to make friends with other people in places like America.

"The great thing is that they will make lifelong friendships and contacts. This experience will be a fantastic learning curve for them all."

But to get there, Ms Harper recognises that they will have to sell a few more eggs yet.

She said: "We've got £85 in the kitty so far, some of which has also come from family and friends, so we do need to step it up.

"We hope this will help contribute to get him to South Korea."