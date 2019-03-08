Search

Norwich tea room applies for outside seating in bid to add to 'vibrancy' of area

PUBLISHED: 11:27 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 28 July 2019

Biddy's Tea Room on Lower Gate Lane in Norwich has applied for outside seating. File photo. Picture Google.

Archant

A popular vintage tea room in the Norwich Lanes has lodged a bid to have an outside seating area with the hope of adding to the "buzz" in the area.

Biddy's Tea Room wants to have six tables and 12 chairs outside the venue on Lower Gate Lane.

In a licensing application to Norwich City Council, the tea room has also detailed plans for two "elegant ball-top posts for use in cafes and restaurants in brass with burgundy canvas barrier".

The application, submitted by Biddy's managing director, Charlie Buchan, states: "The licensing we are looking for should be in keeping with existing businesses in the Lanes.

"Lower Gate Lane has two premises with existing licences (Moorish Falafel and Finnie's Juice Bar). Further down the street Strangers Coffee has an allocated space and at the top of the lane Paolo's Italian has outside seating.

"We are looking for something that encroaches onto the street, the same as our neighbours Moorish and Finnie's, and think that it will continue to add a buzz in the Lanes, especially through warmer weather similar to the atmosphere in Brighton's Lanes.

"We have been trading for over eight years and know what is expected from us as far as keeping the outside clean, clearing away quickly and disposing of waste. No music will be played outside and we think it will add to the vibrancy of the area."

Biddy's, which describes itself as an "independent Victorian-inspired tea house", first opened in the Lanes in 2010 and also has a branch in Aylsham.

Members of the public have until August 14 to comment on the application.

