Meet the city's secret tattooist

Poppy Segger, Tattoo artist with daughter, Sunday at the secret New Leaf tattoo studio, an inclusive studio for city folk. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A new tattoo parlour has opened in the city - but folk might not spot it from the high street.

Poppy Segger began tattooing in 2013 with the ultimate goal of opening her own shop. And after years of hard graft her dream is now reality.

But, instead of screaming from the rooftops about where New Leaf is based, Poppy is keen to keep the location a secret.

New Leaf tattoo studio will only provide clients with an address once they are booked in and have paid their deposit. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Only after chatting to poppy over social media channels will the mystery location be revealed to potential clients.

“It’s important for me to keep the space private for a number of reasons," she said. "Firstly, I want my clients to have an experience where the time is theirs and theirs alone.

“Some of my clients are fleeing or have fled dangerous situations so a private space ensures they are kept safe.”

Poppy also works with a number of neuro-divergent clients who struggle with hustle and bustle and she has found it helps them to have a quiet and calm area.

Poppy's specialises in botanical styles. - Credit: Poppy Segger

Poppy added: “There is only space for three clients, so there will only ever be a maximum of six people in the studio which is really rare.”

Another large part of Poppy’s job has proved to be scaring cover-ups.

She added: “This kind of work can be very personal and private. If they have made the step towards showing someone a part of their body that they haven’t shown in a while, it seems unfair to have the public gazing in.”

Poppy Segger, enjoys being able to offer a safe and secret environment for her clients. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

When Poppy was opening New Leaf Tattoo Studio she was suffering with postnatal depression which has impacted the feel of the studio.

She said: “Opening the shop during this time really helped me to open a space that felt comfortable, safe, quiet and comfy – giving it a real ‘home from home’ vibe for my clients.”

The space has been made to feel more like a home from home where clients can relax. - Credit: Poppy Segger

Baby girl Sunday is now 18-months-old and Poppy hopes one day she will be proud of everything her mum has achieved.

“When my daughter grows up, I want her to see that her mum worked really hard to open a space that was inclusive for all people," she said.

“We have got a team of really experienced artists – if you are looking for a safe inclusive space like a home away from home then it is probably the best shop for you - you will be safe with us. “

Poppy Segger hopes she can inspire other little girls to be "boss babes" - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Why semi-permanent make-up is growing in popularity

Lou Worrell, 34 has joined the team at New Leaf as their t semi-permanent make-up artist.

She said: “I think the rise in popularity is due to it making life that bit easier.”

Lou thinks everyone is so much busier these days so saving five minutes in the morning by having your makeup already done is attractive.

Lou Worrell, 34 is an artist at the studio specialising in semi-permanent makeup. - Credit: Lou worrell

She added: “The real difference however, is for those effected by medical conditions, such as cancer and alopecia.

“The hair loss caused by these conditions can really dent someone's confidence - knowing I can give them a boost and make them feel like themselves again with some eyebrows or eyeliner, which will enhance the lash line is the best feeling.”