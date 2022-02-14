Video
City centre tattoo studio success on first ‘get what you get’ event
Many people spend months, even years, deciding on the perfect tattoo.
But some have been embracing the thrill of spontaneity and letting fate decide on the artwork to decorate their body for life.
For Valentine's Day, True Love Tattoos in Norwich has invited people to take part in a tattoo roulette-style game for their 'get what you get' event.
The customer spins a gumball machine and a design by Shanice Bramwell and the customer will then get that tattooed.
The trend was first made popular on social media platform ‘Tik Tok’.
Shanice, who works at True Love Tattoo studio in Norwich city centre, said the weekend event sold out within two minutes of opening booking.
The 29-year-old said: “I haven’t done this for Tik Tok, I can’t keep up with social media, however, I have seen it on there, but never as an event.
“I went all out, balloons and goodie bags were included in the experience with the most delicious vegan sugar cookies from Cate, the accidental baker.”
Shanice really enjoys tattooing designs that are inspired by nature so this is the approach she took when she was designing her exclusive Valentine's event.
She said: “I enjoy nature and animals but I love to make them a little quirkier so I jumped at the chance to be able to roll with my ideas which included a three-winged butterfly.”
Shanice said that she felt able to put on the event because she is lucky enough to have an incredibly trusting client base.
She said: “I am fortunate that what I love to tattoo is quite popular and adaptable.”
Shanice also loved the nostalgic fun she has been able to present her popular designs in with the inclusion of a gumball machine.
“The designs were all around palm sized, they took just over an hour each depending on the customers desired placement.” Shanice said.
Shanice feels that the event has been great for her more indecisive clients, as the gumball machine is quite literally picking out their design for them.
She said: “Now I know how much my clients love the idea of these sorts of events, I definitely want to do more.”
After the successful event Shanice said: “I'd really like to Thank everyone who has supported my work throughout the past few years.
“Working at True Love is wonderful, the clients and artists are supportive and I couldn’t ask for more.”
If you would like to be tattooed by Shanice, you can contact her by emailing sbtattooandpiercing@gmail.com with reference photos, placement ideas and ideal size.