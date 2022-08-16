Tattoo artist reveals she won't ink partners' names because of 'curse'
A fully-booked tattoo artists has said she won't tattoo partners' names on her clients for fear it might "jinx" their relationship.
Shanice Bramwell, 30, who is an artist at True Love Tattoos in the Norwich Lanes has shared her dos and don'ts when it comes to getting inked.
The biggest red tape when it comes to getting tattooed by Shanice is partners' names.
The creative whizz says she simply will not tattoo them – but will try to offer other ideas which will act as a nod to that special someone.
She said: “It just seems like a curse on the relationship a lot of the time.
“Instead I always try to recommend clients go for a more subtle but significant representation of their other halves.”
She added it's not just what but also where she tattoos before taking on a piece.
She explained: “Hands and feet tend to not be suited to my style.
"I do a lot of shading and delicate work which just isn't suitable for some parts of the body.
“Hands and feet for example don't really work well with shading.
"It’s quite common for the ink to not hold very well in these areas, however a bolder, traditional style suits hands really well.”
She added clients need to plan well ahead when it comes to placement: “Ribs are tricky. I will still do them if the design is right but it's just not the easiest placement for a client to sit through.
“As a result some clients get quite fidgety when having a rib tattoo.”
Shanice's botanical-style work lends itself well to arms and legs.
She said: “I love doing floral designs that can flow organically and use negative space.”
The tattoo guru added that just because her style won't work for one client it doesn't mean it's impossible to be tattooed in that area, it's simply a case of finding the right artist for the job.
True Love Tattoos currently has five artists working from the studio which cover works such as abstract stipple work, botanicals and fine lines, American traditional, Japanese, cubist and florals.