7 Norwich takeaways which opened in 2021

Foodies restaurant has opened in Magdalen Street, with restaurant style food that customers can take away. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Italian-style pizzas, Spanish churros and good old British roast potatoes, are just a few of the new offerings which have been welcomed to Norwich’s food scene this year.

Whatever you fancy, food-lovers are spoilt for choice in the city centre.

Here are seven new businesses which have opened in 2021:

Dough at Deer, The Reindeer pub on Dereham Road

The pizzas at Dough at Deer. - Credit: Archant

Dough at Deer started a kitchen residency at The Reindeer in January, offering pizzas, po' boy sandwiches and sides – for takeaway or sit-ins.

On offer are two styles of pizza including Neapolitan, which are 10 to 11 inches with a thin base and the New York, with an even thinner and larger base of 14 inches.

A po' boy is a traditional sandwich from Louisiana and consists of meat or seafood served in bread with a crispy crust and fluffy centre.

In a previous story, EDP’s What’s On Editor Louisa Baldwin reviewed the new eatery, and wrote: “The food was well worth the money and you can get two excellent pizzas for under £30 if you don't want any sides.

“Forget the big chains, this is now my go-to pizza takeaway in Norwich and it caters really well for those with dietary requirements.”

The Churros van, Chantry Square

The new Norwich churros van is located opposite Superdry. - Credit: Contributed

A taste of Spain arrived in Norwich, with freshly made churros being offered to shoppers in the city.

The van is located on Chantry Square, near Superdry, and serves warm churros, cold drinks and coffees.

This sweet treat is similar to a doughnut but much thinner with a crispy outside and soft doughy inner.

Customers can choose from four toppings including sugar, cinnamon sugar, Belgian chocolate or salted caramel sauce.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 6.30pm and Sundays 10am until 5.30pm.

The Food Vault, Silver Road

Sam Brown inside The Food Vault in Norwich - Credit: The Food Vault

The Food Vault opened on Silver Road back in May, offering Yorkshire pudding wraps, hot meat baguettes and fresh cakes.

The new café joins The Redwell Vault Pizzeria at Redwell Brewing in Trowse and The Giant Yorkie Roast Co delivery service chain, run by owner Sam Brown.

Mr Brown launched takeaway Giant Yorkie Roast Co in May 2020, after previously trialling it as a pop-up at Redwell Brewing in Trowse, delivering giant Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner and all the trimmings.

He was then asked by Redwell Brewing if he wanted to open a permanent base there and last July he opened The Redwell Vault Pizzeria, also offering delivery.

A selection of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options are also offered at the café.

Rad Roasties in Norwich

New York Rad Roasties with hot dog, cheese sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, cornichons and crispy onions. - Credit: Contributed

A Norfolk chef decided to take one of the nation's favourite foods to the next level, offering crispy roast potatoes with a range of toppings.

Lee Vann, 35, from Norwich, launched Rad Roasties in January and it has been popping up on Saturdays at different towns and villages near Norwich.

Each week he posts on social media where he will be and takes pre-orders for local delivery with timed slots.

All the roast potatoes are cooked in garlic and rosemary and the options include the Classic, with rich red wine gravy, New York, with hot dogs, cheese sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, cornichons and crispy onions, and Spanish, with chorizo, aioli, serrano ham, cheese and parsley.

Foodies, Magdalen Street

Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street. The restaurant is family run by brothers George, who is the chef and Demetris Mavroudis. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A restaurant and takeaway for “Foodies” officially opened on Magdalen Street in Norwich in July.

It is owned by Demetris and George Mavroudis, who have taken a leap of faith and left their former business - which had been in their family since the 70s – in Great Yarmouth to open a completely new business in the city.

Foodies offers restaurant-quality street-food style cuisine, to take away or eat-in at their newly refurbished site.

And the brothers hope it adds to the diverse food-offering on Magdalen Street.

Fupburger, The Dog House pub, St Georges Street

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers is the new tenant at The Dog House pub in Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fupburger moved into The Dog House pub earlier this year, after running successful pop-ups across the city during lockdown.

You can expect huge juicy burgers, with up to four patties, and a range of tasty sides.

The business is run by Tom Shiers, 41, from Halesworth who turned his passion project into a full-time job after being made redundant due to coronavirus.

It started as a pop-up at The Black Horse in Earlham Road last summer, which was a huge hit.

But now they have made The Dog House Fupburger’s permanent home.

Hatake Ramen Club, The Garnet pub, Market Place

The Hatake Ramen Club has taken up residency at The Garnet pub by Norwich Market. - Credit: Hatake Ramen Club

The Hatake Ramen Club launched at The Eagle pub in Norwich last summer, offering a collection of authentic Japanese main dishes and sides.

But in May this year the business took up residency The Garnet pub by Norwich Market.

Those looking for a taste for “Japan delights” in the city have the choice to eat-in from 5pm to 8pm or order takeaway from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Hatake Ramen Club is run by chef Ninnie Lear.

In a review by EDP What’s On EDP, Louisa Baldwin, she wrote: “A brilliant takeaway born out of lockdown with generous portions and food packed with flavour.”

Norwich Urban Collective, independent delivery service

The Norwich Urban Collective delivery service has been set up to make it fairer for restaurants. The only charge is delivery fee which goes to rider. Mary Anne, Norwich Urban Collective Partner. - Credit: Archant

A new delivery service was set-up in lockdown to rival the likes of Deliveroo and Uber Eats in the city.

Norwich Urban Collective was launched earlier this year by couple Samantha Woodhouse and Maryanne Moles with friends Adam Burt and Joel Rial, who all previously worked for national delivery companies.

After seeing other companies taking up to 30pc of the total bill, they felt that they could “do it better” and lockdown gave them the push they needed to go it alone.

Their first partner was Grosvenor Fish Bar, in the Norwich Lanes, which reopened for takeaways in May using another delivery platform.

