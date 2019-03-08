Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

Takeaway food chain Subway needs to make "major improvements" at its Magdalen Street outlet in Norwich following a food hygiene inspection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Takeaway food chain Subway needs to make "major improvements" at its Magdalen Street outlet in Norwich following a food hygiene inspection.

Scoring 1 on a scale of up to 5, the inspection was carried out by Norwich City Council on May 13.

A report revealed that salami past its use by date was found in the chiller and defrosted halal chicken was unlabelled.

Vegetable patties were left out for several hours and the lunch time temperature check had not been conducted on the day of inspection. The report warned this could lead to a risk of bacteria growth on food.

The standards of cleaning and maintenance were also non-compliant with the law in several ways. Fridge and freezer seals, the surrounds of a meatball container and gap between sheet floor and tiles were all found to be dirty.

You may also want to watch:

Further inspection disclosed unclean hand-washing sinks which were incorrectly used for food preparation. The inspector was advised that peppers were washed in these sinks.

Hand washing in general was not suitably managed, and information on the proper technique was included in the report.

A Food Safety Management System document, which manages food hazards and is a legal requirement to have on site, was also not available for the inspector.

Some improvements have been made since the report. An open drain in close proximity to the food preparation area, which could lead to rat infestation, has now been fitted with a seal.

Although the report outlined changes, the breaches were not currently critical to food safety. It stated that food hygiene standards were generally satisfactory and maintained.

Subway is the largest UK high street fast-food chain and is planning to open an additional 500 stores by 2020, there will be 3,000 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Subway has been contacted for comment.