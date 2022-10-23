Popular farmers' market makes successful return
- Credit: Charlotte Gurney
A popular famers' market and BBQ has returned to a city suburb farm after a four-year absence.
The food and drink event at Sprowston's White House Farm, which is free to enter, was last held before the Covid 19 pandemic.
More than 15 local businesses attended the event on Saturday, October 22, including Norfolk Raider Cider, Harrison Chocolatiers and Currylicious.
There was also a barbecue serving White House Farm's award-winning sausages.
Following the event, Charlotte Gurney from White house Farm said: “It was so fun to be back.
“It was so wonderful to see many faces we haven't seen for a long time, possibly since pre-Covid.
"There was a wonderful community vibe and a great many people came and thanked us for starting up again.
Most Read
- 1 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
- 2 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
- 3 Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall
- 4 High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets
- 5 First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site
- 6 5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich
- 7 See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m
- 8 17 photos show how Dereham Road has changed over the years
- 9 Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich
- 10 Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK
“Well done to Paul from Norfolk Raider for rallying stalls and to our hard-working team.”
White House Farm thanks everyone who attended – for those who missed it the next Farmers' Market will take place on November 19.