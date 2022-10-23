Popular farmers' market makes successful return

Lots of people were happy to be attending the market after a four year break - Credit: Charlotte Gurney

A popular famers' market and BBQ has returned to a city suburb farm after a four-year absence.

The food and drink event at Sprowston's White House Farm, which is free to enter, was last held before the Covid 19 pandemic.

More than 15 local businesses attended the event on Saturday, October 22, including Norfolk Raider Cider, Harrison Chocolatiers and Currylicious.

Guests were even able to enjoy pumpkin picking at the farmers market - Credit: Charlotte Gurney

There was also a barbecue serving White House Farm's award-winning sausages.

Following the event, Charlotte Gurney from White house Farm said: “It was so fun to be back.

“It was so wonderful to see many faces we haven't seen for a long time, possibly since pre-Covid.

"There was a wonderful community vibe and a great many people came and thanked us for starting up again.

More than 15 local businesses were in attendance at the farmers market - Credit: Charlotte Gurney

“Well done to Paul from Norfolk Raider for rallying stalls and to our hard-working team.”

White House Farm thanks everyone who attended – for those who missed it the next Farmers' Market will take place on November 19.