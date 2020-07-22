Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street Archant

From pixie cuts to extensions, colours, balayages and curls ... Norwich hairdressers and barbers say they have never been busier.

Before: At Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street. Before: At Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street.

Salon owners welcomed back customers earlier this month after lockdown with people desperate to get a trim or restyle.

Reopening has meant scrupulous attention to hygiene and safety measures including staff wearing visors and customers donning masks.

The bosses of barber shop, Esquire Hair Studio, in Ber Street run by Dean Cooper and business partner Shaun King, use an antimicrobial fogging machine to clean the shop and kill bacteria and germs before customers come in.

“We will be doing this on a regular basis as we want to ensure that the shop is as clean and bacteria free as possible and that all our customers feel comfortable and safe when getting their haircut through this pandemic.” Mr Cooper said.

Meanwhile a new trend has emerged with stylists and customers posting before and after lockdown images on social media, even purchasing special lights in the salon to create the best effect. Colour is one of the main services being requested. At Garner Hairdressers in St Giles Street, they posted some dramatic before and after pictures with one customer deciding to go from brown to bleached blonde and another from black to red.

The anti microbial fogging machine at Esquire Hair Studio which kills germs and bacteria. Pic: Esquire The anti microbial fogging machine at Esquire Hair Studio which kills germs and bacteria. Pic: Esquire

One length classic bob with movement using texturing serum. Pic: Alex at Flint Hair, Upper Goat Lane. One length classic bob with movement using texturing serum. Pic: Alex at Flint Hair, Upper Goat Lane.

Transformation by Jess at Hairsmiths, Timber Hill. Transformation by Jess at Hairsmiths, Timber Hill.

Blunt bases reinstated after nearly four months growth. Pic: Deb Dominic at Hairsmiths Blunt bases reinstated after nearly four months growth. Pic: Deb Dominic at Hairsmiths

Hair by Craig Coats at Hairsmiths, Timber HIll Hair by Craig Coats at Hairsmiths, Timber HIll

Before: The Gallery Haircutters Before: The Gallery Haircutters

After: Kick starting the week with a colour correction transformation. Pic: The Gallery Haircutters, Waterloo Road. After: Kick starting the week with a colour correction transformation. Pic: The Gallery Haircutters, Waterloo Road.

Highlights and a shorter shaped cut to help give the hair more movement. Pic: Lauren Simmons, at Flint Hair, Upper Goat Lane. Highlights and a shorter shaped cut to help give the hair more movement. Pic: Lauren Simmons, at Flint Hair, Upper Goat Lane.

After: Post lockdown hair and beard restyle finished with defining creme. Pic: Swagger & Jacks After: Post lockdown hair and beard restyle finished with defining creme. Pic: Swagger & Jacks

Before: long hair and beard before styling at Swagger & Jacks Before: long hair and beard before styling at Swagger & Jacks