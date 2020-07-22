Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy
PUBLISHED: 16:14 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 22 July 2020
Archant
From pixie cuts to extensions, colours, balayages and curls ... Norwich hairdressers and barbers say they have never been busier.
Salon owners welcomed back customers earlier this month after lockdown with people desperate to get a trim or restyle.
Reopening has meant scrupulous attention to hygiene and safety measures including staff wearing visors and customers donning masks.
The bosses of barber shop, Esquire Hair Studio, in Ber Street run by Dean Cooper and business partner Shaun King, use an antimicrobial fogging machine to clean the shop and kill bacteria and germs before customers come in.
“We will be doing this on a regular basis as we want to ensure that the shop is as clean and bacteria free as possible and that all our customers feel comfortable and safe when getting their haircut through this pandemic.” Mr Cooper said.
Meanwhile a new trend has emerged with stylists and customers posting before and after lockdown images on social media, even purchasing special lights in the salon to create the best effect. Colour is one of the main services being requested. At Garner Hairdressers in St Giles Street, they posted some dramatic before and after pictures with one customer deciding to go from brown to bleached blonde and another from black to red.
