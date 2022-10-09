New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'

Ellen Grove and her partner Jacob Emerson, the new owners of the Steam Packet - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A popular Norwich pub has new owners who have revealed plans to bring it back to its former glory.

Ellen Grove and Jacob Emerson, both 25 and living in Mount Pleasant, will be reopening the Steam Packet.

In October 2020 former landlord, Hakim Skalli, decided to retire after not renewing the lease to the Crown Road site.

Since then it has been dormant until Ellen and Jacob collected the keys on September 27.

Ellen, originally from Holt, said: "We've both always worked in the hospitality industry.

New owners of the Steam Packet, Ellen Grove and Jacob Emerson, both live in Mount Pleasant - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"We've moved around the UK working in different cities but wanted to come back.

"The dream for us has to always own a restaurant.

"We saw this place on the market and got an offer accepted in June.

"It turns out that now we have a pub and a restaurant."

Jacob, from King's Lynn, added: "It's a dream come true for us.

"We got right to work sanding and stripping the stairs, scraping the old paint off the front of the building.

The Steam Packet is located in Crown Road, NR1 - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"We're just clearing the pub area now, we'll then redecorate it, maybe re-position the bar as well."

The couple paid in excess of £300,000 for the site and are looking to invest just under another £100,000 into it.

"The restaurant won't be done until next summer" added Ellen.

"The goal is to get the pub aspect finished first and then fit up the restaurant later.

"Ideally we'd like the pub to be open for Christmas."

Ellen Grove and her partner Jacob Emerson, say owning the pub and restaurant is "a dream combination" - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Punters will be able to enjoy a range of "classic British pub snacks" while the drinks on offer will include draft beers, ciders, wines and cocktails.

Jacob said: "They'll be deep-fried fish, pork pies, home-made crackling and similar available.

"We want to celebrate everything Norfolk has to offer and we're excited to work with local farmers and suppliers in the process.

"We want to put our own touch into the site and show everyone what we've learnt.

"It's amazing to be doing what we love in an area that we love as well."