'A very easy Brexit win' - Traders have say on imperial measures change

Published: 10:52 AM September 19, 2021

Paul Wiley, owner of the CJ's Fruit and Veg stall on Norwich Market - Credit: Ben Hardy

City traders are unconvinced by government plans to review imperial measures, with some calling it unnecessary and a Westminster publicity stunt.

The Cabinet Office said last week it will "review the EU ban on markings and sales in imperial units and legislate in due course".

Shops would be able to sell in traditional pounds and ounces once again under the changes.

As it stands, Norwich businesses are legally obliged to use metric measurements such as grams, kilograms and litres when selling goods.

But traders are against the plans, with Josh Worley, of Water and Earth on Norwich market, calling it "a very easy Brexit win".

Josh Worley of Water and Earth on Norwich Market - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Worley, who sells soap by weight, said: "If nothing else I was taught metric and that is all I know.

"I am 25 now so it would not make sense to convert to imperial. Everyone has got their heads around metric.

"I don't necessarily see it as a problem but I can't see many traders committing to do it. It's a nice PR win for the government, the same with the passports."

Jane Wirgman has been on the Herb and Spices stall in the market since 1975 and said there is no reason to change from metric.

Jane Wirgman on the Herb and Spices stall in Norwich Market - Credit: Ben Hardy

"I am very happy as we are and we will stay that way thank you very much," she said.

"I do not understand the point of changing it. If people are spending a lot of time and money on it, surely there are more important things to be doing."

Christine Haw, of the Yarn and Craft Store, said she would like to stick to measurements in metres.

"Older folk do sometimes ask for it in yards so we have to convert it," she said.

"We have a laugh about it and try to work it out but it would be nice if the government just stick to one way."

The Yarn and Craft Store in Norwich Market - Credit: Ben Hardy

Paul Wiley, owner of CJ's Fruit and Veg added: "We do work with both so it would not have a great impact. Younger people are au fait with kilos but older customers like pounds so we stick to both.

"There is too much chatter around Brexit so we make a conscious decision not to worry about it."

It is legal to price goods in pounds and ounces but they have to be displayed alongside the price in grams and kilograms.

Crown Stamp return to pint glasses

Pubs would be able to sell pints in glasses printed with the Crown Stamp again under the new rules, after it was replaced by the EU CE mark.

Colin Keatley, landlord of the Fat Cat, said he would be all for the return of the stamp.

"Being a royalist, I say let's get them back," Mr Keatley said.

Colin Keatley, owner of the Fat Cat, the Fat Cat and Canary and Fat Cat Brewery - Credit: Archant

But aside from the Crown Stamp, publicans are not overly affected having been serving pints and half pints under the imperial system.

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers in Timber Hill, said: "The only difference would be with spirits in 25ml metrics.

Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"I do not think it will have a massive effect on us. I am of a certain age where I was brought up with pounds and ounces but it is not something I personally worry about."