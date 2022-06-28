Treats on wheels: Chocolate business branches out

Gemma and Chris Wade from Sprowston take their small business on the road with their new chocolate dessert cup product. - Credit: Gemma Wade

A small business owner has branched out from her online store into a horsebox to offer Norwich folk more deliciously chocolatey options this summer.

Gemma Wade, 31, and her husband Chris Wade, 32, started an online business three years ago called The Chocolate Bar Baker.

And now the pair have taken the plunge and branched out.

Gemma Wade, 31 and Chris Wade, 32 are looking forward to their diary full of events this summer. - Credit: Gemma Wade

Gemma said: “We bought a horse box and did it up over Christmas.

“We’ve been out on the road since January of this year.”

The idea came about because the pair are chocoholics and wanted to make their favourite treat into a business.

The website offers chocolate bars which are flavoured like desserts - Gemma's own idea.

She said: “I tried it and I realised they were amazing – I knew that I would be able to sell them.”

The Chocolate Box is a refurbished horsebox that the couple first took out on the road in January 2022 - Credit: Gemma Wade

Since then The Chocolate Box has a full calendar of events and festivals throughout the summer.

The popular chocolate bars are still available to purchase from the online shop, however, the chocolate dessert cups are only available from the horsebox as everything is made freshly.

Gemma said: “We usually choose around eight flavours to take to an event, just so we know we have the facilities to store all of the desserts.

Gemma said: “The dessert cups are covered in warm Belgian chocolate.

The Horsebox offers well-known desserts but they are covered in warm Belgian chocolate. - Credit: Gemma Wade

“For example, the banoffee dessert cup is a banana loaf which is soaked in banana syrup and then covered in white or milk Belgian chocolate.

“Our best seller was fudge brownie but we introduced a 'blondie' last weekend and sales for that were incredible.”

The pair believe that branching out has helped to keep their business afloat amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Gemma said: “We’ve noticed things going up ourselves, everything is handmade by me and even things like butter are so more expensive than they used to be.”

The couple are looking to the future where they hope to introduce another food truck and maybe even a shop.